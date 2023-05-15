Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Darlington Raceway

Kyle Larson, No. 10 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Kyle Larson qualified third for the Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington Raceway.

In the opening laps, Larson fell back to sixth place after spinning his tires on the start. Under the first caution on lap four, Larson told the team he was happy with the handling of the No. 10 Chevrolet. Larson quickly moved back up into the top three, asking spotter, Frank Deiny, to relay lap times of the cars he was chasing down. Larson pitted under caution on lap 31, telling the No. 10 team he felt his car was better than others on the long run. Restarting second with two laps remaining in the stage, Larson took the lead and went on to win the opening stage.

In a caution-filled stage two, Larson maintained track position as the leader until the final lap, where he lost a photo-finish battle to the No. 20 car, crossing the line second. The team opted to make a track bar and an air pressure adjustment to help with the balance of the car during the stage break. Larson would restart at the tail of the field following a speeding penalty on pit road.

Restarting 31st on lap 98, Larson climbed through the field and cracked the top-15 by lap 109. He continued to move up through the field, making his way up to sixth before the caution flag came out on lap 124. Following a pit stop for tires, fuel, and an adjustment, Larson took the green from fifth place and had taken over fourth place before the final caution came out on lap 135. Larson restarted as the second car on the bottom lane with seven laps remaining. He took the white flag in second place and made a last-lap pass battling the No. 20 all the way until the final turn to win the Shriners Children’s 200 at Darlington Raceway. "We had a really, really good car the whole race. I made a mistake and sped on pit road but we knew we were going to have time to get back to the front if we got a caution. We were picking cars off really fast. We got to sixth before the round of pit stops there and had some lane selections work out for me and I could really work that line in one and two and get runs in the center. I was able to pack air on him [John Hunter Nemechek], get to his inside and side draft him really tough there. It was like we were bouncing off each other there a little bit. I’m not sure what happened there into three, just tried to stay away from him getting off of four. What an exciting race there to the finish.” - Kyle Larson