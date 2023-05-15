Sunday, May 14

RCR NCS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series News
RCR NCS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway NK Photography Photo

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shop/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team’s Day Ends Early After Stage 3 Incident at Darlington Raceway
 

35th

18th

31st

“I’m not sure what happened. I saw someone get turned off of Turn 2, and there was no where to go in my Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet. Once you get damage, these cars are so sensitive and it's hard to continue. It’s another unfortunate end to our day, but there’s nothing you can do. We had nowhere to go. Our Camaro was only an average car today so that’s how we got back there to begin with. We had some momentum going after a solid day at Kansas Speedway last week and I was hoping that would continue to this weekend, but that’s definitely not the case. Our Richard Childress Racing team will keep trying and digging."

-Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch Scores Sixth Top-10 of the 2023 Season with Seventh-Place Finish in Lucas Oil Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway
 

7th

12th

11th

“I’m really proud of everyone at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines. We ran inside the top five with our Lucas Oil Chevrolet for much of the race and we scored a few stage points. I slid through the pit box late in the race and that was costly for sure, but we were able to rebound and get back to seventh-place. That’s not what we wanted but we came away with a decent finish. Our No. 8 team did an excellent job today and our pit crew was outstanding. Those guys never gave up.” 

-Kyle Busch

RCR PR

