RCR NCS Race Recap: Darlington Raceway

“I’m not sure what happened. I saw someone get turned off of Turn 2, and there was no where to go in my Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet. Once you get damage, these cars are so sensitive and it's hard to continue. It’s another unfortunate end to our day, but there’s nothing you can do. We had nowhere to go. Our Camaro was only an average car today so that’s how we got back there to begin with. We had some momentum going after a solid day at Kansas Speedway last week and I was hoping that would continue to this weekend, but that’s definitely not the case. Our Richard Childress Racing team will keep trying and digging." -Austin Dillon