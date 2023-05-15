Transcript: Chase Elliott - Pit Road Interview - Darlington

Q. Chase, your best finish since returning from the injury. I know it wasn't easy. You had to start mid-pack. Take us through the race and how you felt at the end.

CHASE ELLIOTT: Yeah, I feel like our car was plenty good, really, throughout the whole day. I just do such a terrible job getting up through traffic. I get stalled out behind guys, and I just feel like people driving cars like mine don't do that. They tend to get up through there and get to where they belong.

I feel like everything on the other side of the wall and the car that I was driving was really, really good, so I need to just try to improve and keep going to work on the areas that I'm struggling in and try to build on the improvements we've made. But I certainly have a long ways to go. But really proud of our team effort to keep us in the fight. Pit stops were unreal, and obviously got really lucky there at the end with those guys crashing and then the caution coming out quick for myself and guys like Brad to keep our spots like that.

I'll certainly take third, and appreciate all the effort this weekend. We're making some small gains here and there, just got to get some more.'

NASCAR PR