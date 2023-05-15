Transcript: Kevin Harvick - Pit Road Interview - Darlington

Q. Battled all day long, ended up with a second-place finish. Seemed like you had a pretty good race car for the majority of the race and things got crazy at the end.

KEVIN HARVICK: Yeah, we had a good car all day, we just never could get up towards the front in our Sunny Delight Ford Mustang. Struggled in traffic today, but we were really good at the second half of the run and just struggled at the beginning of the run. But we had good track position, then had a bad pit stop under green, and then wound up having everything work out there at the end. Didn't have anything for William. The front is tore up pretty good. But they did a great job and just kind of kept ourselves in the game, and you never know what's going to happen.

NASCAR PR