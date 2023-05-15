Transcript: William Byron - Frontstretch Interview - Darlington

Q. William Byron, one year ago the frustration, the fire that we saw in you of being wrecked from the lead with two to go. Now you come back here a year later, a little bit of redemption. Put into words what this one means.

WILLIAM BYRON: Yeah, it's pretty amazing. My granddad passed away on Thursday, and just man, I wish my family could be here. Just things have a way of working out, honestly. It just worked out that way today. We didn't have the best third stage. We just kept battling, and things just kind of come back around.

Want to wish happy Mother's Day to my mom. My sister just graduated school, so big day. Definitely didn't expect this. But just thankful for a great team, and yeah, just things have a way of working out, and come back here to Darlington and have it go exactly the other way.

Q. There's a lot to celebrate, obviously. It's NASCAR's 75th anniversary. You do it at the second oldest track at Darlington. I just heard your team say win No. 100 for team 24. What can you say about this team and the process that you guys have gone through this year?

WILLIAM BYRON: Yeah, I'm just thankful that I was able to get in this 24 car. I was too young at the time I feel like, but growing up, maturing and just having a great team around me, being able to build the core that we have, I have a great group of guys, Rudy, Brandon McSwain, Tyler, my car chief, everybody on the team does a great job preparing good cars, and we work hard at it. It's nice to see it go our way once.

NASCAR PR