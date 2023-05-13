Wouldn't you like to be a pepper too? Now you can, as Dr. Pepper returns to NASCAR!

Dr Pepper has officially returned to NASCAR as part of its long-standing partnership with 23XI Racing, the NASCAR team owned by six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. Next Sunday, at the Goodyear 400 race at the Darlington Speedway, racing fans will have a chance to scan the fastest QR code in the world, located on the front of 23XI driver Bubba Wallace’s racecar.



Those who are quick enough to successfully scan the code can enter for the chance to win a limited edition racing-themed can of Dr Pepper– deemed “the world’s fastest can” by the brand and signed by Bubba Wallace. Only 175 cans will be up for grabs!





The QR code will direct fans to Pepper Perks, Dr Pepper’s rewards program, where they can enter for a chance to win the limited edition can. This contest requires Pepper Perks membership, but it is free to join and easy to sign up! Winners will be selected at random.