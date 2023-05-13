RCR Race Preview: Darlington Raceway

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ty Dillon and the No. 3 Ferris Commercial Mowers Chevrolet Camaro SS at Darlington Raceway... Ty Dillon has made eight career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Darlington Raceway, posting three top-10 and seven top-15 finishes. Dillon's last Xfinity Series race came at the track Too Tough to Tame last fall for Our Motorsports, but ended early after a mechanical failure. The Welcome, North Carolina native also has eight NASCAR Cup Series starts at the historic venue, resulting in five top-20 finishes.
Welcome Back to the 3... After almost five years, Dillon returns to Richard Childress Racing to pilot the No. 3 Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway. Dillon's most recent race behind the wheel of the No. 3 came at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in September 2018. The now 31-year-old drove the No. 3 full-time in the Xfinity Series from 2014-2016, before furthering his career into the premier Cup Series.
Celebrating Ferris' First Step in NASCAR... In celebration of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, Dillon and his Ferris Commercial Mowers team are throwing it back to 2003. The white and red design, highlighted by grass on front nose and clippings behind the rear tire, honors Ferris' first entry in NASCAR competition. Driven by Martin Truex Jr. in the then NASCAR Busch North Series, the Ferris brand was showcased at the one-mile surface of New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Did You Know? Ferris Commercial Mowers has been a long-standing partner of Dillon, dating back to his dirt late model and modified days at the beginning of his motorsports career. Throughout this season, the brand is also displayed on Dillon's No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Why Ferris Commercial Mowers? Over 20 years ago, Ferris Commercial Mowers set the bar as the first and only manufacturer to integrate suspension into the mowing experience. They revolutionized the commercial cutting landscape and continue to raise the bar with industry leading suspension. Their racing-inspired, automotive-style suspension and integrated cutting decks are engineered to deliver a quality cut faster, allowing you to earn profits and bragging rights. Their suspension is not just a feature or a marketing gimmick, it is a game changer that simply has to be experienced. Others have tried, but there’s a difference you can feel only on a Ferris Commercial Mowers. True suspension changes everything.
About Briggs & Stratton... Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, provides innovative products and diverse power solutions to help people get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of lithium-ion battery, standby generator, energy storage system, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Vanguard®, Ferris®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Billy Goat®, Allmand®, SimpliPhi®, Branco® and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in more than 100 countries on six continents. For additional information, please visit www.briggsandstratton.
TY DILLON QUOTES:
What makes Darlington Raceway special?
“To me personally, Darlington Raceway is the genuine roots of our sport. When you drive into the speedway, you are driving into the same track that all the greats drove in to. There is not much that is different now and you can still feel the history seeping out of the track and grandstands. You can feel the roots of our sport everywhere you on property. It's one of my favorite racetracks. It's one of the last tracks left that as a driver, you have so many options to control the outcome of your day. With the way the surface races, you are racing the racetrack which is not something we get very often anymore. Older shape, older asphalt tracks bring back the genuine roots of a driver."
This is your first time back in a Richard Childress Racing car in almost five years. Describe your thoughts being back in the No. 3 at Darlington Raceway.
"Being back at RCR is awesome. Obviously at the beginning of my career, I won a lot of races for RCR and at the end of the day, RCR is my family and has been most of my life. I have been away from home for a long time and racing in the Cup Series for other great teams, but to get the opportunity to come run a couple races is super special and an opportunity that I'm very grateful for. Hopefully we get back to the winning ways of early in my career."
What does it take to be successful at Darlington Raceway?
"To be successful at Darlington Raceway, you have to keep yourself out of trouble, off the wall and away from getting that Darlington stripe. You must have consistency in how you approach the track and be there at the end of a race. You need a car that stays under you and luckily I have a lot of experience around the track now to understand the needs."
|
|
RCR PR