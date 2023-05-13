RCR Race Preview: Darlington Raceway

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Darlington Raceway... Sheldon Creed has made two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Darlington Raceway, highlighted by a second-place finish last fall while driving the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet. The Alpine, California native led a total of 47 laps and was in position to secure his first Xfinity Series win before being passed by the eventual race winner on the final lap. Creed also has three NASCAR Truck Series starts at the historic egg-shaped oval, earning one pole (2021) and two wins (sweeping both events in 2021) and leading a combined total of 193 laps. Throwing Back to 2001... In celebration of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, Creed and his Whelen Engineering team are throwing it back to 2001. During his sophomore campaign, Kevin Harvick claimed his first Xfinity Series championship while piloting the blue, white and red No. 2 ACDelco Chevrolet. This marked the first Xfinity Series championship for both Harvick and Richard Childress Racing. The No. 2 has gone on to win two additional championships over the program's storied history. Did You Know? Jeff Stankiewicz, crew chief of the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet, served as Harvick's car chief during the 2006 Xfinity Series Championship at Richard Childress Racing. Gaining Momentum... Through the first 10 Xfinity Series events of the 2023 season, Creed has posted two top-five and five top-10 finishes. The sophomore driver has led laps in five races for a total of 88 laps, over half of all the laps led during his rookie campaign. Creed currently sits seventh in the driver championship point standings, 14 points behind fifth-place Justin Allgaier. Meet Creed... On Saturday, May 13 at 11:30 a.m. ET, Creed is scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Trailer located in the Fan Midway at Darlington Raceway. Stop by to get your commemorative Throwback t-shirt and have Creed sign the items purchased. About Whelen Engineering... Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce. SHELDON CREED QUOTES: Darlington Raceway is not only your favorite track, but statistically one of your best tracks as well. What makes the track special to you? “Darlington Raceway is definitely a favorite of mine. Statistically it's one of my best tracks and it's my favorite track that we go to throughout the year. I love that we get to race there twice. It fits my driving style with two different ends and different corners. It's unique and hard to drive. It pays for being on edge a little bit, which suits my style. I've fallen in love with Darlington and hopefully have another good run this weekend." What does it take to be successful at Darlington Raceway? "That's a hard question to answer properly. There are a lot of variables between the limits of the tire, having ideas for when the track rubbers in, how close can you run to the win in turns three and four. It's not your normal ride the fence track. It's super hard to get into turn three, which makes Darlington unique compared to others. Turns one and two are different than turns three and four. Your race car is never perfect there. You are really good on one end and suffer on the other. I personally like that everyone is dealing with issues with car balance and handling. It puts it back into the driver's hands a little more and maybe evens up the field a little bit." Would you rather be better in turns one and two or turns three and four? "I've had both there. I've been really good in turns one and two, while struggling in turns three and four, or vice versa. If you can not be too tight in turns one and two and be able to carry a lot of speed, since the exit of turn two and down the backstretch means a lot. But you need to be able to run the fence in turns three and four and keep momentum up to the start-finish line. I typically seem to be loose in turns three and four, but being able to run up against the wall has helped me in the past. Out of the 500 or 600 laps I have at Darlington, I may have run five total on the bottom. I don't like to run the bottom there and I don't plan to be down there this weekend either."