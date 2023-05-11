TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Darlington Raceway

QUOTABLE QUOTES: ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS / UPS CAMARO ZL1 Can you talk about driving the Worldwide Express, UPS scheme this weekend? “It was really cool that Worldwide Express chose a Dale Jarrett UPS paint scheme. There is a natural connection for Worldwide Express to select that scheme. WWEX is actually the largest UPS authorized reseller. So there's a business connection for them choosing it and Dale made that paint scheme very visible during his career. So many fans and people remember Dale driving the brown and white scheme, and all of the commercials they used to do.” What do you think about Darlington? “I like going to Darlington. It’s such a unique track and I love how challenging it is. Every corner is so unique and it’s so challenging to get your car set to turn well at the track. This weekend I'll be able to get a lot of laps in by running all three series. It's a fun weekend with it being throwback and all of the excitement that surrounds it." AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS CAMARO ZL1 What are your thoughts on Darlington Raceway? “I’ve always loved Darlington Raceway. It’s a historic track and a lot of drivers and teams circle it at the beginning of the year as a place they would love to win at, myself included. We finished second at Darlington a couple of years ago. It’s a demanding track. Darlington is a place that falls off, so tire management becomes important, and I really like that. It’s nice that we're going to place that long run speed matters a bit.” KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM THROWBACK CAMARO ZL1 Larson on racing at Darlington Raceway: "I always look forward to going to Darlington (Raceway). I want to win everywhere, but especially at tracks I haven’t won at yet. Darlington would definitely be one of the top on my list of tracks I hope to win at. I’ve been really fast there before and I’m excited to race at 'The Lady in Black' again." CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM THROWBACK CAMARO ZL1 Daniels on what makes Darlington a challenging track: "Kyle (Larson) loves Darlington (Raceway). I love Darlington. It is such a great track because it is so challenging. Every aspect of the track is so much fun. It's got the character of bumps, different lanes and different age asphalt. You've got the patch of (turns) one and two that is newer pavement and has a lot of grip and then the rest of the track doesn't have much grip. It's a track that we love going to. What it takes to get it done there, of course, is in the department of having a fast car, great execution and all of those things. I feel like we've done that before and it still hasn't quite paid off for us. Hopefully, we find whatever the final tokens are that we need to get it done." KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 LUCAS OIL CAMARO ZL1 What is the key to running well at Darlington? Can the driver make a bigger difference in the car’s performance at Darlington than at another track? “The biggest thing about Darlington is that it’s a very comprising racetrack. Turns 1 and 2 are so different than Turns 3 and 4 so having a good compromise between the two ends of the racetrack really means a lot there to have a good day. You also have to search around and find different grooves throughout the race and what works for you and your car and also traffic. If you’ve got a guy in front of you that’s running your line, you’ve got to find another line that you can run just as well so you can get some clean air on your car in order to make a pass. With the fast speeds that you have at Darlington, even though it’s a tight mile-and-a third racetrack, aerodynamics is a huge factor. Getting clean air on your car, especially through the majority of the run, is important because now tire falloff is so big that you have to have that grip as much as you can have of it.” How special is your win at Darlington in 2008? You led the most laps and beat Carl Edwards and Jeff Gordon for the victory. “Winning at Darlington in 2008 was cool because that was my first Crown Jewel win. It was also early on in my first year at JGR. It was a repave at Darlington so it was a new surface and it made passing and racing around that track very challenging because the speeds were so high. I remember bouncing off the wall a few times and maybe it made the car faster each time I did, I don’t know, but it seemed like we kept on digging and kept on going fast. That was really cool to score that win there and I’ve been close a couple of other times, which is very frustrating, because I want to win there again and be more than just a one-time Southern 500 winner.” You have recently experienced more than your share of misfortune at Darlington. How important is it to turn that around in a few weeks? “It’s just been really, really frustrating. Last year we had an engine blow up while leading. I think two or three years before that we were running second and just couldn’t pass the leader in the last run of the race and finished second. There was another year there where I blew a right-front tire with two to go and there was another year where I was leading in the final run, had a flat tire and I had to pit. It’s been a lot of misfortune at Darlington but it would certainly mean a lot to get another win there.” CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 LLUMAR CAMARO ZL1 Elliott on what this weekend’s throwback scheme means to him: "This one means a lot. Those years were extremely crucial, not only for the number, but I’m not even sure I would have found racing had those years not been going on. If I wasn’t exposed then, I don’t know that I’d find it. Those years impacted me heavily and certainly sparked my interest to want to try to do it.” Elliott on racing at Darlington: “Darlington (Raceway) has been a struggle over the years. We ran really good there my first trip (in the NASCAR Xfinity Series), but really ever since then it’s been hard to be consistently strong there. Both ends of the track are really different and it’s always kind of hard to get your car exactly like you want it on both ends. Obviously, I haven't quite figured out how to do that. If I had to give a one-word answer on racing at Darlington, it would be challenging." ALAN GUSTAFSON, CREW CHIEF, NO. 9 LLUMAR CAMARO ZL1 Gustafson on what is key for running well at Darlington: "To be good at Darlington (Raceway), I think you’ve got to have a good handling car. (Turns) one and two are really fast. You have to be able to drive up the hill with security and turn and race across the center of the corner, run a lot of throttle and then turn down off of two with good front-end turn and stability. In (turns) three and four, you typically get loose into that corner and then tight through the center and free off, so it's a barrage of issues. It's very different loading end-to-end and how the car responds from the accelerations. It makes it tough, but it makes it really fun and gives you the opportunity to make a difference, you know, both with the car and the driver. I love the place. It's one of the most unique tracks we've got and it's super specific." WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA THROWBACK CAMARO ZL1 Byron on what he expects for this weekend: "Darlington (Raceway) is one of the tracks I really like racing at. You have to manage tires throughout a run because the surface is so old and really uses tires up. We had a hot slick surface last weekend to race on and had a couple tires 'slip' because of it. This weekend will be similar in that situation but you really have to manage them throughout the entire run as well. You can’t go too hard early on because you’ll fall off too much in the end. I think running the truck race on Friday will help with that as well. It will help me get up to speed on what the track characteristics are like since we were there last fall.” RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 AXALTA THROWBACK CAMARO ZL1 Fugle on what makes Darlington a good race: “You have two completely different ends to Darlington (Raceway). (Turns) one and two you will run a lot of throttle and you’ll be pretty close to the wall. Going into (turn) three you’re going to have to stomp on the brakes, and you can get fairly low or you can rip the wall, but just know you’ll get loose at that end of the track if you do. It makes for a heck of a race. It’s one of those races that you don’t get the full experience unless you watch it in person. If you could get down there and sit in turn four to see how sideways the cars are, you’ll see how crazy it is to drive those things." JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1 "We had a really great finish at Darlington last year, one of my best in the Cup Series, so I’m looking forward to having the opportunity to turn our luck around. Darlington is a track that has been up and down for me – it’s definitely a driver’s track. I feel like tires will wear and strategy will be really important. Hopefully we can get some speed back in our race cars and have another good showing at the Lady in Black." ERIK JONES, NO. 43 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1 “Darlington will be a cool weekend. The “throwback” weekend is always fun especially with the No. 43 Chevrolet the last few seasons. Just being able to run that car with the “Petty Blue” on it is an honor. I always love going there, Darlington has been a good track for me, been a good track for our team. So, hopefully we can get there, have the same kind of speed that we had last year, put a good race together, and contend. I look forward to it and hopefully have solid day.” RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER / COUNTRY CROCK CAMARO ZL1 ”Darlington is one of the most physical tracks we go to. Timewise it feels like it’s as long, if not longer, than the Coca-Cola 600 sometimes because it’s just a grueling race. It’s tough on equipment, tough on the driver, tough on the pit crews. We will be making a lot of pit stops. Every time there is a caution, we will come in and get tires. It’s a tough race on everyone. For us, it’s about having a good balanced race car. You don’t have to be the fastest, but you have got to have a car that’s driving good and maintaining the same speed throughout the run. It’s also about eliminating mistakes. You are going to have some green flag pit stops, which is tricky at Darlington. The heat will be a factor. We’ve had a couple hot races the last two races, but I feel good in the race car and my training is good. I’m not really worried about that issue. It’s going to be a tough test for everyone.” BLAKE HARRIS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 48 ALLY THROWBACK CAMARO ZL1 Harris on preparing for Darlington: "Darlington (Raceway) is one of my favorite tracks. It’s a little older and it has a lot of character. It burns tires off and is one of the highest tire degradation tracks we go to, so typically I think it is one of the best races we have. There are a lot of driver inputs and guys who are good at managing their stuff can utilize their ability to do that this weekend. There is a lot that comes into play from the set-up perspective as well. I have had a couple of Southern 500 wins there with other drivers before joining Hendrick Motorsports. When I went to Colorado to join Furniture Row (Racing), we were kind of an underdog team and winning the Southern 500 was the victory that put us on the map. So, I think because of that win, it’s always been a special place for me – and it’s close to home, so I get a little more time at home with my family." Harris on what it takes to win at Darlington: "Darlington (Raceway) is one of those places that if you win a race, it doesn’t matter which one, there is something gritty about that. The guys that can just get up on the wheel, get after it all day, put it all together and survive show a lot of talent. The evolution of the race is the toughest part. You have guys that are going to get into the wall or blow a tire or slide into someone else and lose their cool and there are a lot of pit stops. Darlington is one of the places that has so many layers just to get to the final stage on the lead lap and that doesn’t even take into account the fact that you need a good handling car." DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 QUAKER STATE CAMARO ZL1 How do you feel going to Darlington? "We have had speed in the car this season, but for a variety of reasons we haven't gotten the finish we deserve. It's going to come here soon. Hopefully this weekend in Darlington." What do you think about your Darlington paint scheme? “I watched a video of Ricky’s career the other day and it’s obvious that he was a great driver and one tough man. We hope this paint scheme reminds the older generation of fans of happy times watching Ricky Rudd race and teaches the younger generation about his accomplishments.” GRANT ENFINGER, NO. 23 CHAMPION POWER EQUIPMENT SILVERADO RST Now that you and your team have a win in the bank, what are some of your most important goals before the playoffs start? "Our immediate goals for how we approach Darlington don’t necessarily change. However, if there’s a strategy play, we can be more aggressive with our calls and I can drive more aggressively. That mindset can change for some of the other races, but we are focused on getting better as a team and clicking off more wins. The countless hours of hard work that everybody at GMS has put into our Champion Power Equipment Chevy paid off for us last week, but we are always hungry for more and I'm excited to see where we can stack up before the time the playoffs roll around.” RAJAH CARUTH, NO. 24 WENDELL SCOTT FOUNDATION SILVERADO RST Kansas was a great sign of competitiveness for you and your team, how can you parlay that into a better weekend in Darlington? "It’s a big vote of confidence and a testament not only to the capability, effort and sacrifices of the men and woman on my 24 Wendell Scott Foundation Silverado, but also the work of everyone at GMS Racing, GMS Fabrication, our body hangers, General Motors and Chevrolet. I can’t wait to tackle another historic NASCAR facility and hopefully make it to the end with a solid result." DANIEL DYE, NO. 43 RACE TO STOP SUICIDE SILVERADO RST Darlington is undoubtedly one of the tougher tracks for a rookie to go to for the first time, what comes to your mind racing here? “As a driver, you always hear about Darlington being tough. I'm looking forward to the challenge and will be leaning on my teammates and their experience and utilizing our sim time to make the most of our weekend. We're going to take advantage of practice as much as we can and learn throughout the entire race with our No. 43 team at GMS Racing.” CHASE PURDY, NO. 4 BAMA BUGGIES SILVERADO RST You had a tough race at Kansas. Are you glad that there is another race on the schedule right away? “I’m glad that we are strapping right back into our trucks not even a week later. That’s a really good thing mentally as a driver -- having an opportunity to get a good finish and quickly get your confidence back.” Darlington is a unique race track. How do you attack the race Friday night? “Obviously it requires a lot of focus and it’s a driver’s race track. It’s important to have a truck that is stable enough and has enough security to run up against the wall and be aggressive. I think the driver who can run on top and run against the wall the best is going to be the driver to beat. You have to keep the nose on it and stay clean -- don’t make mistakes like we did last weekend. It’s back to the drawing board this weekend and it’s an opportunity to have a good point’s day and put ourselves back in contention -- if we do everything right maybe even come out with a win.” At what point do you start looking at where you stand on the playoff grid? “I’ve already started looking at it and it’s already been on my mind. I know we are 11th in driver’s points and we’re sitting 12th in playoff points -- I think we’re 18 points out or something like that. Realistically we are only one good day away from being in, but obviously we’d like to win and guarantee ourselves a spot.” WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 51 HENDRICKCARS.COM SILVERADO RST Are you looking forward to racing in a truck at Darlington? “I really, really love racing at Darlington and I’m looking forward to racing there for the first time in a truck on Friday night. It was really fun being back in the Truck Series with KBM at the Bristol dirt race. It’s funny when I got in the truck it was the same smells and same feelings inside the truck -- that was the cool part. I felt all those feelings I used to feel, and it was really fun. Obviously, it was on dirt and things were a little bit different than normal, but now that I’ve got a race under my belt with everybody on this No. 51 HendrickCars.com team and I was able to get reacclimated to driving a truck, we’re ready to go out and do everything we can to try and win a couple races these next two weeks.”