Ford Performance - Darlington Raceway 1 Advance

Ryan Blaney: “When we started doing that a handful of years ago, it was pretty unique to see what everyone rolls out and some special schemes. I kind of wish no one put out what they were going to unload until the weekend. I think that would be kind of cool if you got the surprise when everyone rolls in with their trailers. It’s really sweet to have dad’s nineties car from the [World of] Outlaws deal on our car this year. But I like walking down and seeing all the schemes, and it’s cool to see what people come up with. Everything is unique about Darlington. It’s super narrow, the bends are way different – especially now, with it repaved in Turns 1 and 2. It’s a place when you look at it, you’re like, ‘How the heck are we going to race on this thing?’ It’s two lanes wide, and you figure out a way. Just a lot of history there, and I’d say it’s up there for one of the most unique places we go to.”