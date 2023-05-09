Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Stage Front Darlington Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: McDowell has 15 NASCAR Cup Series starts at the South Carolina track known as "Too Tough to Tame." But McDowell has had success at the track. Most recently, he has finishes of seventh and sixth last year. CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON: "There is always pressure, but we want to keep this steak of top-10 finishes at Darlington intact for Michael. This is tough track and a long race. Michael has done a great job of saving the car and being there at the end." DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL: "First, thanks to Stage Front VIP for their support at Darlington. This is such a cool weekend and a fun race. It's a big challenge, but last year we had really fast cars in both races. That's really given us a lot of confidence that we can go into Darlington and get a good result. "We've had some speed this year, but we need to pick it back up and get a good finish."