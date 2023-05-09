Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes Ford Mustang Team Darlington Raceway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: Gilliland has two previous starts in the NASCAR Cup Series with a best finish of 15th at the 1.3-mile track in the NASCAR Cup Series. Gilliland also has three starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at the track. He had a best finish of fourth for FRM. CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY: “This is a cool weekend for everyone in the sport. I love that Serial 1 E-Bikes is joining the team and helping the sport and celebrating throwback weekend with us. “The Elton Sawyer throwback looks cool. I’m sure that we’ll throw some ‘Darlington Stripes’ on it, but I think Todd will have a great race. We’re going to keep him focused and give him what he needs.” DRIVER TODD GILLILAND: “Throwback Weekend is so fun. Our No. 38 Serial 1 E-Bikes Ford is awesome. It’s cool to honor Elton Sawyer with one of the coolest schemes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. We hope to give him a good run to honor him on Sunday.”