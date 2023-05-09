Popular Motorsports Content Creators to Partner with Live Fast Motorsports at Darlington

Live Fast Motorsports announced today that The Daily Downforce and popular YouTube channel Out of the Groove will serve as the primary partners for B.J. McLeod and the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro for the NASCAR Cup Series race on May 14 at Darlington Raceway.

The Daily Downforce (www.dailydownforce.com) is a motorsports platform that combines racing news with content created by some of the most popular independent motorsports content creators. The Daily Downforce’s integrated content platform spans multiple social media platforms, a single website, and generates more than 17 million impressions per month.

The No. 78 Podcast Party bus will feature the following content creators: Out of the Groove, The Iceberg, Black Flags Matter, Danny B Talks, The Garage Guys, and The Scene Vault. The first four creators also produce the popular podcast NWP, which is available for download on all platforms and also airs live on YouTube every Wednesday at 8 pm. ET.

“We are super excited to bring a community of content creators together in Darlington,” said Co-owner Matt Tifft. “Each one of them brings so much knowledge about NASCAR, while still being incredibly unique.”

“On behalf of all of the creators involved in The Daily Downforce, I am excited to bring our social media communities Cup racing at Darlington", said Eric Estepp, host of “Out of the Groove”. “Our communities feature some of the most diehard and loyal NASCAR fans in the world, so it is only fitting we take them racing on a Sunday. Racing with our brands on a Cup car is a dream come true for the entire Downforce team and we want to share a special thanks to Matt Tifft and B.J. McLeod and their team for helping make this happen”.

“We built The Daily Downforce as a means to curate and promote popular NASCAR content, and do it quickly and seamlessly like they’re used to,” said Josh Mull, editorial director for The Daily Downforce. “On dailydownforce.com, fans can find and share content that other fans are talking about, and join in on that daily conversation.”

The decklid of the Podcast Party Bus No. 78 Chevrolet will feature the names of 300 members of the content creators’ collective community, all of whom will pre-order the No. 78 Podcast Party Bus diecast. In addition to the diecast pre-order, a limited edition t-shirt set was produced to commemorate the partnership. This merchandise can be found at www.dailydownforce.com/ partybus

The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Speedway is live on FS1, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) on Sunday, May 14 at 3 p.m. EST.

