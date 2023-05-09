RFK Advance | Darlington I



Pace Laps:

The NASCAR schedule heads to the ‘Lady in Black’ this weekend as Darlington hosts the 13 th points race of the season, and first of three-straight close to home.

Keselowski at Darlington

Starts: 18

Wins: 1 (2018)

Top-10s: 9

Poles: 3 (2015, 2020, 2021)

Keselowski won the fall race back in 2018, one of his five top fives overall at the track Too Tough to Tame. He’s coming off two-straight P7 finishes in the last two fall races, and finished 34 th in this race last spring after a crash just over halfway through the race.

Keselowski makes his 19 th Cup start at Darlington on Sunday. He has nine top-10s and five top-five finishes in 18 starts with a 12.1 overall average finish.

Buescher at Darlington

Starts: 11

Wins: --

Top-10s: 2

Poles: --

Buescher is set for his 12 th Cup start from Darlington where he is coming off two top-10s in the last four starts. He ran ninth in both of the 2021 events and has a 18.2 average finish.

RFK Historically at Kansas

Cup Wins: 5 (Mark Martin, 1993; Jeff Burton, 1999, 1999; Greg Biffle, 2005, 2006)

Darlington Two-Step: RFK has twice won consecutive NCS races at Darlington, including a season sweep in 1999 with former driver Jeff Burton. RFK also earned victories in consecutive seasons at the egg-shaped oval in 2005 and 2006 with Biffle.

Tale of the Tape: In 256 all-time NASCAR starts at ‘The Lady in Black,’ Jack Roush’s Fords have 20 wins, 69 top-five and 119 top-10 finishes, along with 20 poles. Over the years RFK has led 4,500+ laps across the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series, with more than 89,000 miles logged at the 1.366-mile track. In NCS action alone, RFK has finished top-10 in 43 percent (72-of-170) of the races with 35 top-five results and five wins.

Kickin’ it Old School: Legendary RFK drivers Mark Martin, Jeff Burton and Greg Biffle are responsible for the five Cup wins for Jack Roush at Darlington. Martin earned Roush’s first Cup win back in 1993 after leading 178 laps. Burton swept the 1999 events as the dominant car, and Biffle earned the two most recent victories in 2005 and 2006.