SUNNYD Racing: Kevin Harvick Darlington Advance

What stands out the most for you at Darlington? “I know the characteristics of the racetrack, as far as having to respect it and racing the track. I know what that means, and I’ve definitely been in the wrong position and got carried away and had it bite me before. But it’s a place that I look forward to going to. It’s a place where I enjoy racing and love the challenges that go with it. I think over the last several years we’ve been fortunate to have some success there, and the expectation is to go there and have a chance to race up front and put yourself in contention. So, that’ll be the expectation as we go back this time and, hopefully, we can do that and have some fun.” What skillsets are rewarded at Darlington? “Darlington favors the guy who can be very disciplined and is able to push the car right to 99.9 percent of where that tire run is, and be able to put the car up against the wall and not overstep those boundaries. You have to be very disciplined there to get everything out of the car and keep up with the tire fall-off and not tear anything up – on your own, let alone being around everybody else.” Is competing at Darlington about racing the track and your competitors, or is it more about managing your tires? “You’ve got to know when to let somebody go, because you can make it a lot harder on somebody to pass than what it used to be with the things that go on aerodynamically with this particular car. The biggest thing that you have to do is get the restarts right and get yourself really singled out, and once you get singled out, then you can start making some different decisions on when to let somebody go, when to not let somebody go, how hard to fight somebody, and things like that. It just takes one moment there to slip up and the right-rear toe link will be knocked off the car. You can rub the car up against the wall, but if you clip that right-rear tire wrong, it’s going to be the end of your night.” Running that line up against the wall is not the line you typically run. The “Kevin Harvick Line” is along the bottom. Which line is most advantageous, and when? “With this particular car, you’ve just got to be careful with how much you abuse the tires because it drives off the right-rear tire so much that you have to think about that a little bit differently. It didn’t seem like that was 100 percent the preferred way to do it through (turns) three and four the last time. You’ve just got to be as easy as possible on the right-rear tire.” What was it like when you won at Darlington in May 2020 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic? “Darlington in 2020 was one of those types of moments where you didn’t really know what to expect or how it was going to go. Going to the racetrack that day, I felt weird because everybody else was at home and didn’t want to leave, and I didn’t know if I should be on the road or not on the road. There weren’t many people out there, and pulling into the racetrack and going straight to the motorhome, changing your clothes and walking down pit road straight to the car, and not really knowing what to do or where to go and how this was going to go – just barreling down into turn one, and not having any practice or anything that we had done over the last couple of months. There were a lot of questions, but quickly it just turned into a race. Inside the racecar, you had those same emotions and same feelings and same adrenaline and everything that goes with running up front and leading laps and winning the race. But when it really hit home was when I stepped out of the racecar and I had all that excitement and all that enthusiasm and you could’ve heard a pin drop in that place. Really, the only thing I remember about after the race, the one thing that sticks out the most about how quiet it was, Ryan Blaney’s spotter, Josh Williams, yelled from the top, ‘Great job, Harv!’ and I could hear him like he was standing right next to me. We did the awkward interview and before I got back in my car he yelled that from the spotter’s stand. To get our sport back to the racetrack and see the text messages from folks that were in the NFL and Major League Baseball – I got a text from the White House – and just how important that particular race was to be back on the racetrack and, really, what it showed our country and the world what we should be starting to work on doing, and we pulled it off. Winning that race and living all those awkward moments made you realize how important of a moment that was not only for our sport, but the country in general.” As part of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary celebration, NASCAR is also celebrating its 75 greatest drivers. What’s a NASCAR memory you have that doesn’t involve you? “That’s a tough question because so much of my life has revolved around all this, but I think Dale Earnhardt winning the Daytona 500 was late enough in my previous life of not being in the middle of it all. I think that was just a huge moment for our sport and RCR (Richard Childress Racing). I didn’t know anything about RCR at that particular time other than what you see from the outside looking in, but what a huge moment for the sport. Some of my memories are seeing Davey Allison coming to Mesa Marin, and watching Joe Ruttman drive around on a flat tire at Mesa Marin and leading an Open Comp race back in the day, or the lights going out while Ron Hornaday and Rick Carelli and Mike Chase were battling for the lead. Mine are a little bit skewed to West Coast racing. Obviously, we watched national races and different moments in the sport, but there are a lot of great moments from the Winston West Series and the Busch North Series. I go back to the pictures of the 50th anniversary and you look at the front of the NASCAR magazine and all of the champions in that particular photo when NASCAR had all the touring series and all the champions together, and you look at that group of drivers and it brings back a lot of good memories.” NASCAR Hall of Famers will also be honored at Darlington. From the Class of 2023, who stands out? “Well, I can talk about all of them because I raced against Hershel McGriff, I raced against Kirk Shelmerdine, I obviously raced against Matt Kenseth, but I think if I had to choose just one, I would probably pick Mike Helton just because of the fact that he has been such a big part of my career and helping guide it in ways that you didn’t even know. Mike has always gone out of his way to try to help make you understand. After he would get done chewing your ass, he would bring you in the next week and say, ‘OK, how do you feel? What’s going on?’ He just has this way of communicating with you in such a stern way, but it’s not so stern that you feel like he’s trying to be a jerk. He’s just one of those guys that can deliver a message very sternly and make you understand, but also be your friend at the same time. You respected him. Mike is just an intimidating person, so if he’s the principal in this situation, then you’re really intimidated by him. I really feel like in today’s day and age that if you had a Mike Helton, it would help the drivers because you always knew where you stood with Mike and the things that you needed to do better.” TSC PR