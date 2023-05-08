Zane Smith and the No. 38 RTA gigFAST INTERNET® Darlington Raceway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: After finishing third at the Kansas Speedway, Smith and the No. 38 RTA gigFAST Ford team now lead the regular season championship standings. Smith has four previous starts at the Darlington Raceway with a best finish of eighth. In fact, Darlington is one of only four active NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series tracks that the 2022 champion does not have a top-five at. The team is looking to change that this Friday night. CREW CHIEF CHRIS LAWSON: “One of the biggest things for us to focus on this weekend is tire wear. Darlington is brutal when it comes to tires. Our pit strategy and tire management is going to play a huge role this weekend. “We look at all the tracks that we have raced at with Zane and Darlington is one track where we want to give him a better finish. Really, we can win it if we do the right things on Friday night.” DRIVER ZANE SMITH: “I had a top-10 there last spring, but I know we can win this weekend with the gigometer on the hood. I think it would be cool to have a top-five finish at every track in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. There are a few we need to check off that list. “I cannot thank RTA enough for their support. They have been great partners of mine suppling gigFAST INTERNET to our team and we just continue to grow.”