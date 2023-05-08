Buescher Finishes 17th at Kansas Speedway

Chris Buescher fought to a 17th-place finish Sunday at Kansas, earning stage two points along the way, in a 400 mile race that saw 11 caution flags throughout the afternoon.

Buescher just missed out on advancing to the final round in Saturday’s qualifying session, putting him 14th on the grid for Sunday. An early yellow – one of 11 that spanned 57 laps – was displayed just five laps in, before a green-flag cycle ran the stage out to lap 80. Buescher finished it in 18th after a pair of pit stops early, and lined up 17th on the restart.

Stage two saw a total of five cautions as Buescher methodically worked his way through the top-15. He was fifth on a restart with three laps remaining in the stage, and eventually finished sixth, earning valuable stage points.

He fired off 24th for the final stage restart after a pit stop, but was 18th just a few laps later with 91 to go. From there, three more cautions were displayed with the final coming at lap 215, before Buescher brought the Body Guard Fastenal Mustang home in 17th.

Darlington Raceway is on deck next weekend, with race coverage Sunday set for 3 p.m. ET. TV coverage will be on FS1 with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

