Ford Performance - NCS Kansas 1 Post-Race Quotes

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang (Finished 6th) – “Well, if we had the right tires on, it’s pretty good. Seems like it's an inconsistency in tires. We’ve been fighting that the last few weeks. So we got to get to the bottom of that to understand it a little better. Overall, the stage points were big. Getting a stage win was a big one – decent points with the 10 points as well. Probably with a better restart, I could have finished top-two or three. But, oh well. We just need more horsepower – all of us.” ARIC ALMIROLA, No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang (Finished 13th) – “We had an okay day. We got up there and I thought we were going to run top-10, and then out of nowhere, spun off of Turn 2. Our cars are really knife-edge right now. We’re having a lot of trouble getting our cars balanced where we need it to be. There is such a small window to get the balance where we need it to be, that it just makes it really difficult to race. We can be really tight, we can be really loose, but we can’t get it in the window where we need it to be – consistent. So, we’ll just keep working.”