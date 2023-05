Q. Heck of a battle the last 30 laps. You caught Kyle Larson, a little bit of contact on the backstretch. Fair or foul, it was hard racing. You got your fourth Kansas win.

DENNY HAMLIN: Yeah, so proud of this whole FedEx team. I got position on him there, was trying to side draft him but clipped his left rear. Glad he was able to at least finish.

Proud of my FedEx team, though. 400 wins now for Joe Gibbs Racing, just such a great accomplishment for them.

NASCAR PR