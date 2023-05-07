Burton To Start 25th at Kansas

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang are set to start 25th in Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.



Burton took that spot with a lap at 174.955 miles per hour in Saturday’s qualifying session.



His qualifying speed was faster than his best speed in practice, where he was 11th on the speed chart, turning a lap at 173.639 mph. He posted that on the second of 16 laps he ran in the session.



Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 is set to get the green flag just after 2 p.m. (3 p.m. Eastern Time) with TV coverage on FOX Sports 1.



Stage breaks in the 267-lap, 400-mile race are planned for Laps 80 and 165.

WBR PR