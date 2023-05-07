Ford Performance - Kansas 1 Qualifying Quotes

Ford Qualifying Results:

6th – Joey Logano

10th – Ryan Blaney

13th – Kevin Harvick

14th – Chris Buescher

15th – Austin Cindric

18th – Aric Almirola

20th – Brad Keselowski

23rd – Michael McDowell

25th – Harrison Burton

28th – Ryan Preece

31st – Chase Briscoe

32nd – Todd Gilliland

34th – Brennan Poole

35th – JJ Yeley

JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang (Qualified 6th) – WHAT WAS YOUR ASSESSMENT OF YOUR QUALIFYING PERFORMANCE? “Yeah, we were pretty decent. But, the penalty of going out early the first run just doesn’t give you the cleanest of reads to adjust for the second run. That’s life. That’s from having a bad weekend last week. It’s not like it’s unfair. It’s just life.”

WHAT DO YOU EXPECT FOR TOMORROW’S RACE? “It’s going to be hard to pass to keep track position. Restarts will be everything. You have to fire off quick.”

AS A PREVIOUS WINNER AT KANSAS, WHAT IS THE WINNING EQUATION? “Just a car that’s tied together. This is the ultimate track when it comes to aero, engine and then just balance of your car. It all has to be perfect to go fast here. To me, this is one of the best reads to stack up where you actually are in the field. I think we’re in the hunt, for sure. We got to get the balance part a little better. That’s probably where we’re off.”

CHRIS BUESCHER, No. 17 Fastenal/Body Guard Ford Mustang (Qualified 14th) – WHAT WAS YOUR ASSESSMENT OF KANSAS OVER TODAY’S PRACTICE AND QUALIFYING? “It hasn’t changed a whole lot from last year. It’s hot today, so it migrated up-top a little quicker than expected. But, I was pretty happy with our Body Guard Mustang. I felt like practice went decent – made some changes that seemed to be for the better. I qualified fairly good, though I want it over again. I felt like I could have done better, but it was still strong.”

WHAT DO YOU EXPECT FOR TOMORROW’S RACE? “I’d say: It’s going to be up-top pretty quick, pretty heavy, and I’d bet to say, it’s going to rubber-up pretty big up there. That’ll force us to start searching around. So hopefully, that’ll widen the racetrack out. I like these hot, slick races. It makes it a lot of fun inside of the car. I think that’ll be good for us.”

Ford Performance PR