Ross Chastain, Daniel Suarez enter CARS race as All-Star warmup

Trackhouse Racing drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez provided strong indication of how serious they are about the May 21 NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Both Chastain and Suarez have entered the CARS Tour Late Model Stock event scheduled at the venerable short track on Wednesday, May 17.

“I have never been to North Wilkesboro nor really spent much time driving a late model,” said Suarez, who will drive the No. 99 Jockey Chevrolet for R and S Race Cars from South Boston, Va.

“Every little bit helps. Plus, it’s going to be a lot of fun going short-track racing. Getting familiar with the track will help our program a lot.”

The NASCAR Cup Series hasn’t raced at .625-mile North Wilkesboro since 1996, when Jeff Gordon won the last points event held there. The NASCAR All-Star Race is an exhibition—but a lucrative one indeed.

“They are paying a million dollars and giving out a beautiful trophy to win the race,” said Chastain, who will drive the No. 28 Ambetter Chevrolet fielded by the Pinnacle Racing Group of Mooresville, N.C.

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks is part of a group that acquired the CARS Tour at the end of the 2022 season. The ownership group also includes Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kevin Harvick and Jeff Burton.

Earnhardt, Harvick and Chase Briscoe also will compete in the May 17 race.