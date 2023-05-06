William Byron scored the pole for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway for the 10th time in his NASCAR Cup Series career. Byron posted a 30.133s / 179.206 mph to earn the top starting spot and interestingly, on 10 different race tracks since landing his first at Daytona in 2019.

Byron sat 16th fastest in NASCAR Cup Series practice earlier in the afternoon at Kansas Speedway. The No. 24 Chevrolet, with the help of cloud cover in the final round, earned the top spot by 0.006 seconds over teammate Kyle Larson.

Larson will start beside teammate William Byron in Sunday’s event after posting a 30.139s / 179.170 mph. The driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet seeks his 22nd career Cup Series victory.

Ross Chastain will round out the top three starters in the field after running a 30.145s / 179.134 mph. Chastain led the Group A qualifying session to advance into the final round.

Martin Truex Jr., leader of the Group B round of NCS qualifying, starts fourth.

Tyler Reddick sat second in Group A of NCS qualifying and will start fifth.

Joey Logano, Ty Gibbs, Cup series practice leader Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney will start among the top 10.

The No. 78 of Josh Bilicki crashed at the end of practice earlier in the afternoon and did not post a time. He’ll start 36th.

The AdventHealth 400 airs live on FS1, MRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR at 3:00 p.m. ET.