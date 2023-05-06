Serial 1 is Newest Partner of Front Row Motorsports and Todd Gilliland. Will Debut Elton Sawyer Throwback Scheme at Darlington

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and Todd Gilliland welcome new partner Serial 1 E-Bikes to the NASCAR Cup Series as a primary partner of the No. 38 Ford Mustang Ford team. The USA-based E-Bike brand is inspired by the entrepreneurial vision of Harley-Davidson founders- and the revolutionary impact of their first motorcycle, affectionately referred to as “Serial Number One.” Serial 1 will kickoff its partnership at the Darlington Raceway as NASCAR celebrates its Throwback Weekend. Serial 1 will join in the celebration with FRM and Gilliland by celebrating the No. 38 Ford raced by former NASCAR Xfinity Series winner and current NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition, Elton Sawyer. Sawyer piloted the No. 38 Ford with success in the 1997 and 1998 seasons with owner, Bob Sutton. Although not scoring a win, the team had numerous top-10 and top-five finishes. The team finished fifth in the 1998 championship- the best for Sawyer in his career. Now, Gilliland will bring those memories back for Sawyer by racing the Serial 1 Ford in the same livery Sawyer raced during those seasons. “We’re proud to begin our NASCAR partnership with Front Row Motorsports and Todd Gilliland during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season,” said Dion Reif, Chairman and Chief Operating Officer, Serial 1. “It’s special to begin at the NASCAR Throwback weekend and celebrate the success of Elton Sawyer in the No. 38 Ford. Now, we see the success that Todd is having in his No. 38 Ford and we’re excited to build a program around him.”