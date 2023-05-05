World's Merge as RFK and BWT Alpine F1 Team Drivers ‘Push the Limits’ in Castrol Edge Challenge

Racing disciplines merged as NASCAR’s RFK Racing took on the BWT Alpine F1 Team in the Castrol Edge Challenge on Tuesday. RFK’s Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher took on BWT F1 Team Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly in a series of on and off-track activities that made up the challenge which took place at Charlotte Motor Speedway, ZMax Dragway and RFK’s campus.

The Castrol Edge Challenge is made up of four unique showdowns designed to provide an incredible backdrop for some of motorsport’s best athletes to team up and have some friendly competitions with each other. This four-part series will ultimately be distributed amongst Castrol’s social channels, in close association with the BWT Alpine F1 Team, RFK and other partners.

Tuesday’s activities included laps around the ROVAL layout at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a sprint race at the ZMax Dragway featuring ROUSH Performance Mustangs, and a pit stop challenge between all four drivers and RFK’s pit crews.

