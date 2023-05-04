What Does Floyd Mayweather’s NASCAR Team Mean for Motorsports?

Floyd Mayweather made widespread headlines with his move into motorsport. The boxing superstar launched his own NASCAR team, and the news had the entire world talking. The Money Team Racing’s future might have appeared dim in the past but that doesn’t seem to be the case now.

Mayweather is known for his boxing career, and he is without a doubt one of the best to have ever entered the squared circle. In a now-infamous match, Mayweather fought UFC superstar Connor McGregor to extend his undefeated boxing streak. At the time, UFC betting odds predicted McGregor as an underdog at +375, but the fight that the world was about to witness was far underestimated by many. Sportsbooks around the world started anticipating the odds months before the fight was made official. This is a testament to Mayweather’s popularity. Although he is now retired from boxing, his latest motorsport venture could help the sport become more mainstream.

Mayweather could increase global interest in NASCAR

Only 13% of the U.S public is an avid fan of NASCAR according to a 2021 survey. With 28% of the nation’s population being casual fans and the rest not interested at all. Meanwhile boxing has much bigger fanbase, and with Mayweather’s popularity the motorsport could get more attention assuming his team is active on the track. NASCAR has recently seen increased interest from minority fans, but the overall statistics remain unimpressive.

When it comes to racing, Formula One is much more popular than NASCAR outside of the US. The involvement of the likes of Floyd Mayweather in NASCAR is only a small but essential step for the company to attract attention from all over the globe. That said, for the company to even come close to Formula One’s global popularity, it has many hurdles to cross. It’s certainly not an easy road, and at the moment it does seem impossible.

Mayweather’s love for fast cars can be seen in his car collection as well, and the former boxer's investment in a motorsport team contributes a lot to the sport's future. The 46-year-old boxing legend owns a bunch of supercars, including four Bugatti Veyrons and much more. His love for cars is no secret, and Mayweather never misses a chance to flex his collection on social media.

What exactly is the Money Team Racing?

The Money Team Racing is Floyd Mayweather’s own NASCAR team, officially founded in 2022. The team made its Cup Series debut at the Daytona 500 last year. The former boxer co-owns the team with ONE Entertainment CEO Brent Johnson and NASCAR executive Willy Auchmoody. The team’s official launch was delayed due to the COVID pandemic, although the team was already in the making back in 2019. TMT Racing fields the No. 50 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and has signed Conor Daly as the driver.

What’s next for TMT Racing?

The question remains: does The Money Team have a bright future ahead of them? Well, that remains to be seen, but the team has some great leaders running it. If Mayweather’s passion gets him to put his 100% into motorsport, we could very well be seeing a successful team in the near future.

Daly is particularly excited to be part of the team; on his signing, he had some big words to share with fans. "I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to attempt to run in the Daytona 500. It is the most prestigious race in NASCAR, and to have the chance to compete in it is truly an honor. I am also excited to be running the entire IndyCar Series season and select NASCAR Cup events," Daly said in the press release.

Mayweather himself realizes that this is not going to be an easy road for him: "I love fast cars and I love to compete. I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn’t worth doing to me."

Mayweather was quoted in the press release after signing Daly: "The Money Team Racing shocked the world by making the Daytona 500 last year, and I believe in this team and know we will prepare a great car for this year's race. Like a fighter who's always ready to face the best, Conor has the courage to buckle into this beast without any practice and put that car into the field. Conor is like a hungry fighter and my kind of guy. I sure wouldn't bet against him."

Conclusion

It seems Mayweather has high hopes for Daly and The Money Team moving forward. Since the boxer has a habit of winning, it’s only natural that he expects the same of his team. Also symbolic of his undefeated career is the No. 50 on his TMT car. As the number remains on the racetrack, this is huge for both the boxing world and the racing sport.