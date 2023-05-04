Rick Ware Racing Utilizing Kansas Race to Help Fellow NASCAR Team Member

The No. 15 Ford Mustang of Rick Ware Racing will once again be driven by Brennan Poole, this weekend at Kansas Speedway. The car will carry a special initiative bringing awareness and help to benefit a fellow NASCAR team member, DJ VanderLey.

While working as a race engineer for Stewart-Haas Racing in September 2020, he was injured during a micro sprint race where he suffered a fractured vertebrae and spinal cord injury.

In conjunction with Motor Racing Outreach, RWR is carrying a “DJ VanderLey Strong” logo on the hood and a website link on the quarter panels to raise awareness for a fundraising campaign to help the VanderLey family with DJ’s continued care and needed mobility equipment.

A primary goal is to provide them with a piece of medical equipment, beneficial to his recovery: an FES (functional electrical stimulation) bike from Restorative Therapies. This bike will help reduce muscle spasms, prevent muscle atrophy, support bone density, burn calories, and increase respiratory and circulatory health.

Those who would like to donate can visit the direct link below or purchase a diecast model and/or T-shirt which will be available soon. www.go2mro/donate

RWR PR