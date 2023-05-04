Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Kansas

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at Kansas Speedway: "I always enjoy visiting Kansas Speedway to race. I’ve had some good fortune there and hope to have some again. The No. 5 team has brought fast race cars to the track almost every weekend this season and I know this weekend won’t be any different. (I’m) hoping we can turn our luck around in Kansas.”



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on preparing for Kansas: “Kansas (Speedway) has been a good track for us. We enjoy going there and for whatever reason we’ve been able to have some good runs over the past couple of years together. It’s a tough place, but it’s one that we enjoy and Kyle (Larson) has a good knack for. (We) are certainly going to do our homework and try to put our best foot forward for this weekend.”



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his first 1.5-mile start this season: "I feel like our performance on mile-and-a-half tracks last season was kind of hit or miss and this weekend is my first chance to see what kind of progress we've made. Missing Las Vegas, I think, has kind of put me behind the eight ball a little bit, but we've been working hard to prepare for Kansas (Speedway) and Hendrick Motorsports as a whole has been pretty strong on a lot of different types of tracks this year. From what I recall, we were running pretty decent there in this race last spring until I cut a tire and got stuck in the grass. Hopefully, we can have some better luck there this time."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on heading to the first 1.5-mile race with Elliott this season: “It was kind of a mixed bag last year for sure. Kansas (Speedway), we were good and had a tire issue. We were strong at Charlotte (Motor Speedway) and crashed. This year, I don't want to say you don't know what to expect, but yeah, it's just going to be good to go and get on the track and kind of start that process. Certainly for us, it was hard at Vegas. It was difficult with the way that all transpired. So, we don't have a great baseline and it'll be good to get with Chase (Elliott) and get in the car and race. Obviously, this season has been unconventional. We just need to run some races, start getting back in the rhythm and get an understanding of what he needs in the car. With just the little time he was out, it's evolved. Just trying to put all that stuff to work and see how it goes."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his excitement for racing at Kansas: "The No. 24 team has really been performing well so far this season. I think last week at Dover (Motor Speedway) showed that. While we didn’t get the win, we led the most laps, scored the most points and got another playoff point. Those days are beneficial to keep momentum going. We’ve been strong at Kansas (Speedway) in the past and we’ve really improved on our immediate program. The race at Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) earlier this year shows that improvement. I think as a group, we’re really excited to get to Kansas and show that speed again."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his thoughts for Kansas: "This weekend we will be running the same tire as we did last year in the fall at Kansas (Speedway) and every mile-and-a-half since then. I feel like every time we’ve ran it, we’ve gained on it. The last mile-and-a-half we ran at was Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) earlier this year and obviously we ran really well. We’ll apply some of the notes from that race to this weekend’s race. It should be hot and slick this weekend, at least that’s how it’s currently trending. Cars will be sliding around more and using all the lanes, which is fun. Tires will definitely play a big role then and our pit crew has been awesome so far this year, so I’m excited."



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on heading to Kansas: "I am looking forward to going to Kansas (Speedway) this weekend. It will be our second week working with Josh Berry in the No. 48 and I am excited to get another race under our belt with him. The 1.5-mile package that Hendrick Motorsports has as an organization has been very fast this year. Looking back to Las Vegas Motor Speedway), we had a 1-2-3 finish. We are looking to utilize some of the things we learned at the intermediate tracks this year, apply those things and help speed up the learning curve for Josh in a Next Gen car. He doesn't have a lot of laps around Kansas, so our priority will be similar to how it was at Dover (Motor Speedway) where we will unload and get him as comfortable as we can as quick as we can in practice and try to get him a decent qualifying position. Overall, the No. 48 team was really strong last fall at Kansas, so we can lean on some decent notes from last year as well."