TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Kansas Speedway

QUOTABLE QUOTES: ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 ADVENTHEALTH CAMARO ZL1 Talk a little bit about your Kansas weekend and what you're doing away from the track. “I like coming to Kansas. It's a big weekend for AdventHealth and we are doing a lot of activities in the market with the school visit and the track walk. I enjoy leaving the race markets we go to in a better place. We are usually only in market for a couple of days but it's cool to see the effort AdventHealth puts in to create events for the community. It’s fun for me to get out and meet different people and hopefully make an impact. It will be neat to have Journey Brown with me. He will get to see some of stuff we do as racecar drivers away from the track and the shop.” How does it feel to be the points leader? “It's good to be the points leader but we still have a long way to go until we get to the playoffs. So much can change between now and then. My guys are focused and that's what I really like about them. They are very steady and don't get rattled, they're very calm and us leading the points doesn't change them. They still always have a solid plan and focus on executing. It would be awesome to get a win this weekend though for many reasons. Obviously it’s very helpful for the playoffs, but it would also be great to take the AdventHealth car to victory lane." AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BETMGM CAMARO ZL1 How will you attack Kansas Speedway on Sunday? “I’m looking forward to Kansas Speedway in the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet. We had a tough couple of races, and we have to get the momentum going in the right direction. I think Kansas is the place we can change our luck; I’ve had a few good races here in the past. Kansas is a big fast track and running up to the fence is key. My RCR team has worked really hard on the mile-and-a-half program, and I’ve spent a lot of time on the sim to prepare. I’m excited to see what both of our teams can do in Kansas.” How is Kansas unique compared to some of the other 1.5-mile tracks? “Kansas Speedway has done a really good job with their banking. There’s a line right up by the fence that has a little extra grip. There’s an angle up there that I don’t think many tracks have figured out yet, but Kansas got it right. You can run from top to bottom there. The bottom groove is the preferred groove at the beginning, but it becomes too tight to try and run around there in turns one and two sometimes depending on what the balance of your race car is. I’ve enjoyed that track a lot ever since they repaved it. I wish every track could do as good as a job as Kansas has with repaves.” KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 Larson on racing at Kansas Speedway: "I always enjoy visiting Kansas Speedway to race. I’ve had some good fortune there and hope to have some again. The No. 5 team has brought fast race cars to the track almost every weekend this season and I know this weekend won’t be any different. (I’m) hoping we can turn our luck around in Kansas.” CLIFF DANIELS, CREW CHIEF, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO Daniels on preparing for Kansas: “Kansas (Speedway) has been a good track for us. We enjoy going there and for whatever reason we’ve been able to have some good runs over the past couple of years together. It’s a tough place, but it’s one that we enjoy and Kyle (Larson) has a good knack for. (We) are certainly going to do our homework and try to put our best foot forward for this weekend.” KYLE BUSCH, NO. 8 CHEDDAR’S SCRATCH KITCHEN CAMARO ZL1 What makes Kansas so different than the other mile-and-a-half racetracks? “The Kansas mile-and-a half is similar to Las Vegas and the old Chicagoland Speedway but they all definitely have their differences. To me Kansas is unique because it has the progressive banking now but it’s also still in the D shape. It has similarities to Homestead a little bit, but it’s definitely come on as the last few years have gone by where you venture up towards the wall and the wall pretty much becomes the primary lane that you choose to run in. You can make a little bit of time in the lower lane, but it’s only for a lap or two that you can do that and then you better figure out a way back up in the line.” Is Kansas temperature sensitive track? “Kansas to me is not necessarily a temperature sensitive racetrack. It’s more of a rubber sensitive racetrack. I remember going there a few years ago with Trucks and the ARCA cars ran before us and it was super, super slick wherever the ARCA cars ran. And then when we ventured outside of that rubber it seemed to have normal grip again. That can definitely be tricky.” You won at Kansas in 2021 after leading just 20 laps. How rewarding was that victory? “Being able to win there back in 2021 was good. Kansas was a huge negative place for me for a long time. We just did not run well there at all. It was really, really a struggle for me. On the old pavement it was a struggle and then when it got repaved it was a struggle. It wasn’t until it was about five years after the repave that it really started to come in for me. As of late though it’s been good. Winning there was good, beating Kevin Harvick when he was super, super strong I think back in 2016 and then winning again there in ‘21 was also special.” CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 UNIFIRST CAMARO ZL1 Elliott on his first 1.5-mile start this season: "I feel like our performance on mile-and-a-half tracks last season was kind of hit or miss and this weekend is my first chance to see what kind of progress we've made. Missing Las Vegas, I think, has kind of put me behind the eight ball a little bit, but we've been working hard to prepare for Kansas (Speedway) and Hendrick Motorsports as a whole has been pretty strong on a lot of different types of tracks this year. From what I recall, we were running pretty decent there in this race last spring until I cut a tire and got stuck in the grass. Hopefully, we can have some better luck there this time." ALAN GUSTAFSON, CREW CHIEF, NO. 9 UNIFIRST CAMARO ZL1 Gustafson on heading to the first 1.5-mile race with Elliott this season: “It was kind of a mixed bag last year for sure. Kansas (Speedway), we were good and had a tire issue. We were strong at Charlotte (Motor Speedway) and crashed. This year, I don't want to say you don't know what to expect, but yeah, it's just going to be good to go and get on the track and kind of start that process. Certainly for us, it was hard at Vegas. It was difficult with the way that all transpired. So, we don't have a great baseline and it'll be good to get with Chase (Elliott) and get in the car and race. Obviously, this season has been unconventional. We just need to run some races, start getting back in the rhythm and get an understanding of what he needs in the car. With just the little time he was out, it's evolved. Just trying to put all that stuff to work and see how it goes." AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 ACTION INDUSTRIES CAMARO ZL1 "Our mile and a half program has been our most competitive this season so I'm looking forward to getting back to a mile and a half and hopefully building off of that. Kansas is unique in the sense that turn one and two are completely different than three and four. More often than not, you have to run middle, top there so it's definitely a race track that you move around a lot on. I think it looks like it will be warm this weekend so it might be hot and slick, cars will slide around a bit. It's a challenging race track that I think we can hopefully go there and have some speed this weekend. " WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 Byron on his excitement for racing at Kansas: "The No. 24 team has really been performing well so far this season. I think last week at Dover (Motor Speedway) showed that. While we didn’t get the win, we led the most laps, scored the most points and got another playoff point. Those days are beneficial to keep momentum going. We’ve been strong at Kansas (Speedway) in the past and we’ve really improved on our immediate program. The race at Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) earlier this year shows that improvement. I think as a group, we’re really excited to get to Kansas and show that speed again." RUDY FUGLE, CREW CHIEF, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 FUGLE ON HIS THOUGHTS FOR KANSAS: "This weekend we will be running the same tire as we did last year in the fall at Kansas (Speedway) and every mile-and-a-half since then. I feel like every time we’ve ran it, we’ve gained on it. The last mile-and-a-half we ran at was Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) earlier this year and obviously we ran really well. We’ll apply some of the notes from that race to this weekend’s race. It should be hot and slick this weekend, at least that’s how it’s currently trending. Cars will be sliding around more and using all the lanes, which is fun. Tires will definitely play a big role then and our pit crew has been awesome so far this year, so I’m excited." JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 CELSIUS CAMARO ZL1 "Although Kansas is a track I have not been great at in the past, Kaulig Racing has really been working hard on our mile-and-a-half-track package. I would say as a whole, they have been our best tracks so far this season. Las Vegas was an intermediate track that we had a great run at earlier this year, so I’m looking forward to hopefully getting our best finish as a team at this track." NOAH GRAGSON, NO. 42 SUNSEEKER RESORTS CAMARO ZL1 "Last time we were at Kansas, we won the Xfinity race and also have won in the Truck Series so it's been a good track for us historically. I'm excited to get back there and run the top right up against the wall. Our team has run well at the mile and a half race tracks this year and so I’m excited to get back there.” ERIK JONES, NO. 43 ALLEGIANT CAMARO ZL1 “Kansas will be a good track for us, it’s a place that I like going to and feel like I have gotten better at. It would be great to keep the momentum going from Talladega and Dover to have a good run at Kansas. Hopefully we can get in the top-ten, get some stage points, and get some points for the end of the year.” DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1 What are your thoughts on Kansas Speedway? "We were very fast in the last part of the race in September so all of us are optimistic for this weekend. Our cars were fast last year and they have been fast this year. We haven't gotten the finishes yet, but we know they will come soon." Are you over the disappointment of last week? "Yes, that was really frustrating. We had a fast car and something happened that put us in the wall. It was doubly frustrating because we were running so well at a track where we always run well. But you have to get over things like that. We race so much that you have to move on quickly and cannot let yourself or your team get down." GRANT ENFINGER, NO. 23 CHEVY MILITARY APPRECIATION SILVERADO RST Enfinger's thoughts on racing at Kansas Speedway this weekend: “I am excited to return to Kansas Speedway, and I’m honored to have Chevy Military Appreciation on our Silverado this week. I feel like our No. 23 team has built fast trucks this year, we just need to execute. We learned a lot last year about these intermediate tracks that will help us contend for a win this weekend. It’s very important that we hit all our marks as a team, and learn all we can for when we return later in the year. I enjoyed these two off-weekends, but I am ready to get back to it, and this should be a good five-race stretch for us.” RAJAH CARUTH, NO. 24 WENDELL SCOTT FOUNDATION SILVERADO RST You've mentioned that Kansas Speedway was one of the first tracks that taught you about 'aero racing'. With that knowledge, how do you anticipate using the 'aero' to your advantage in the truck? "Yeah for sure, Kansas was the first mile-and-a-half racetrack that I ever raced at, so feeling the speed and having the sensation of the side force with the ability to be versatile around the track was new to me. This track gives you the ability to move from lane to lane depending on what type of balance you are looking for, and it's all about momentum. I'm definitely feeling confident about this weekend, honestly a little bit more than what I'm used to, just because I've been to this track a few times before with three ARCA races and one Xfinity race, and I feel like in all of those races I've been pretty fast considering the equipment I've been in. Like I've said before, my Wendell Scott Foundation team and I treat every race like it is a playoffs race, so Saturday night in Kansas is going to be no different. I think that we have a really good shot at leading some laps and staying in contention for the end of the race." DANIEL DYE, NO. 43 RACE TO STOP SUICIDE SILVERADO RST You have a cool new scheme on your truck this weekend supporting a great cause. Can you elaborate on what the Race To Stop Suicide means to you? “Yeah, it's definitely an awesome opportunity for us at GMS Racing to run this special Race To Stop Suicide paint scheme. We've had Race To Stop Suicide decals on every car that I've raced since I've been in Late Models a few years ago, but to have a full-blown Race To Stop Suicide scheme on this scale in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series is a phenomenal opportunity for what we are trying to accomplish. This will give us the opportunity to get the Race To Stop Suicide in front of a lot of eyes and hopefully save some lives and normalize the conversation of people speaking about mental health and suicide prevention.” CHASE PURDY, NO. 4 BAMA BUGGIES SILVERADO RST You have as many top-10 finishes already this year as you did combined the two seasons before coming to KBM. What has been the key to your success? “Obviously I have more experience, but I think that it’s the people that I’ve been around and the team I’m with. Everybody can go out and buy the same parts and pieces, but it’s the people that put it together that make it go fast and everyone at KBM has done a really great job of bringing me a fast Bama Buggies Silverado each week. They’ve given me the opportunity to finally go out and show what I feel I have the talent and the ability to do. I think I’m finally in a position where I get to showcase what I can do, and I think that the best is yet to come.” KYLE BUSCH, NO. 51 ZARIZ TRANSPORT SILVERADO RST Do you feel like the script has been written for you to be the driver that gets the 100th win for KBM? “Not necessarily -- I feel like there have been many opportunities where we would’ve, should’ve, could’ve gotten that 100th win already and we’ve been talking about it for too long. Hopefully we can go out and get it on Saturday with our Zariz Transport Chevy. The way that the schedule has fallen the last couple years with the other guys driving the 51 I haven’t had Kansas on my schedule, but in the past when I've gotten the chance to race there it has been a good track for me -- have won there a few times. We’re bringing the same Silverado that we raced at Las Vegas and was really fast, so I feel like we will have a good piece to work with. Nick (Sanchez) was really fast and dominated the race at Texas until the very end, so it goes to show that our mile-and-a-half stuff is really strong right now at KBM and that is a testament to how hard everyone worked to make sure we didn’t skip a beat with switching over to Chevys this off season.”