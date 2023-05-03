JTG Daugherty Racing Celebrates Moms w/Grilled Cheese made w/Country Crock & Sara Lee® Artesano™ Bread + Announces Darlington Throwback Scheme

JTG Daugherty Racing is celebrating mothers across the nation during Darlington Raceway’s Goodyear 400 throwback weekend celebrating NASCAR’s 75th anniversary year. 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Kroger/Country Crock/Artesano Camaro spotlights a picture of Ricky’s mom’s favorite grilled cheese recipe together with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett’s 2001 No. 88 UPS NASCAR Cup Series memorable brown and white paint scheme.

“We are thrilled that Country Crock is a partner of Kroger Racing this year,” said Lauren Caron, Senior Brand Manager of Country Crock. “We can’t wait to showcase how JTG Daugherty Racing brought the iconic Country Crock branding to life on the No. 47 Camaro at Darlington Raceway on Mother’s Day. Thank you to Bimbo Bakeries USA and Artesano Bakery Bread for teaming up with us to make our race debut truly unforgettable. We hope the fans are excited to see us at the track and are inspired to make their own grilled cheese with Country Crock and Artesano while they watch the race.”

“It’s cool that Country Crock and Sara Lee Artesano are combining efforts with our Kroger Racing team to celebrate mom’s this Mother’s Day weekend,” said Stenhouse Jr. “My mom is very special to me, and I have a lot to be thankful for because of her. Country Crock has a special grilled cheese recipe that she has inspired.” The recipe can be found at bit.ly/MomsGrilledCheeseRecipe .

Speaking of secrets, it was hard to keep the throwback paint colors under wraps for the celebratory weekend of legacy and heritage at Darlington Raceway.

“Seeing the 2001 UPS paint scheme, brings back a lot of memories for me,” said Dale Jarrett, 2014 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, 1999 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and three-time DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION. “Ricky won the Daytona 500 this year, and now he’s running my paint scheme – it couldn’t get any better. I really think the world of Ricky and I have a great relationship with Brad (Daugherty) and I think a lot of Tad (Geschickter) and I’m impressed with the team.”

Live coverage of the Goodyear 400 onSunday, May 14th begins at 3 PM ET live on FS1, MRN and SIRIUSXMNASCAR Radio (Ch. 90).

JTG Racing PR