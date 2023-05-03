Goodyear Fast Facts -- Kansas

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 12 – 267-laps / 400.5 milesKansas Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Kansas City, Kan.Fast Facts for May 6-7, 2023 Tire: Goodyear 18-inch Eagle Speedway Radials

Set limits: Cup: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 9 sets for the race

(8 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5186; Right-side -- D-5190

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,263 mm (89.09 in.); Right-side -- 2,279 mm (89.72 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 20 psi; Left Rear -- 22 psi;

Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 46 psi

Storyline – Keeping up with Kansas: Visiting Kansas Speedway twice per season, Goodyear is able to keep up with the track surface as it matures. Before the spring ’22 race, as NASCAR moved to the Next Gen car and the 18-inch bead diameter tire, Goodyear made a compound change for the Kansas tires to give the cars more grip. Then, as the sport learned about the Next Gen car and teams continued to find speed, Goodyear tested several tracks, studied race data and updated the construction and mold shape of its speedway tires. That resulted in a new tire set-up for the fall ’22 race at Kansas. The factors that need to be watched this weekend are the air pressure and geometry settings teams run on multiple corners of the car as they continue to look for performance gains.

“One of the biggest parts of our job is keeping up with race tracks as they age, looking at race data and listening to team input for deciding where we need to test to make improvements,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “Kansas was among a group of tracks – along with Las Vegas and Texas – where we adjusted our tire recommendation between the spring and fall races last year. In addition to race data from early 2022, we ran tests at Charlotte, Pocono and Michigan and developed a construction update that we introduced over the second half of last season. Those changes proved successful, so as we keep up with tracks, as well as the evolution of the Next Gen car and team set-ups, that is where we started this season.”

Notes – Cup cars on fall ’22 tire set-up at Kansas: Being on 18-inch bead diameter tires, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Craftsman Truck Series at Kansas this weekend . . . Cup teams ran this same combination of left- and right-side tires at Kansas-2 last September . . . they have also run this same tire set-up twice already this season – at Fontana and Las Vegas . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2023.

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – Race No. 8 -- 134 laps / 201 milesKansas Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Kansas City, Kan.Fast Facts for May 5-6, 2023 Tire: Goodyear Eagle 15-inch Speedway Radials Set limits: Truck: 5 sets for the event Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6110; Right-side -- D-6112

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,225 mm (87.60 in.); Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 18 psi; Left Rear -- 18 psi;

Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 48 psi

Notes – Trucks return to Kansas on 2022 tire set-up: Being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, Craftsman Truck Series teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series at Kansas this week . . . this is the same combination of left- and right-side tires that Truck teams ran twice at Kansas last season . . . they also ran this same tire set-up at Las Vegas earlier this season . . . as on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, Truck teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Kansas . . . air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Goodyear Racing PR