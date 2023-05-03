LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Kansas Speedway I

- About Sunseeker Resorts: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com . Follow on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts a nd like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

- Dover In The Rear View: It was an early day for Noah Gragson as he sustained damage to his suspension after a single car spin on lap 27. The Sunseeker team took the car back to the garage but couldn’t get the vehicle back on the track before the clock ran out. Gragson finished 34th after the DVP.

- Lapping Laps: Gragson has two starts at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series racing for Kaulig Racing. Both starts were in the 2022 season, where he started 28 and finished 16th in each event. He completed all attempted laps but one.

- Blame it on the Rain: Gragson was declared the winner in a rain-shortened event at Kansas Speedway last September. The race was declared official after 93 of 200 laps and was Gragson’s tenth career Xfinity Series win together with crew chief Luke Lambert last season.

- Lambert's Record at Kansas: Lambert has 18 NASCAR Cup Series visits to Kansas Speedway in his career and has found success at the mile-and-a-half track with several drivers. In total, the veteran Crew Chief has three top-10 finishes (two with Ryan Newman and one with Chris Buescher) and one pole position with Daniel Hemric. Lambert also has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, both of which were top-five finishes with Elliott Sadler and Noah Gragson, who he won with just last year.

- Hammer Down in Trucks: In two starts at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Truck Series racing for Kyle Busch Motorsports, Gragson made it to victory lane once, on May 11, 2018. He started from the pole position, led five times for 128 laps – including the final six – and took the checkered flag by a margin of 1.5 seconds.

- The Legacy at Kansas: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB co-owner Jimmie Johnson is no stranger to victory lane at Kansas Speedway. Johnson has three wins, nine top-five and 19 top-10 finishes across 29 starts, leading 601 laps along the way.

- Quoting Noah Gragson: "Last time we were at Kansas, we won the Xfinity race and also have won in the Truck Series so it's been a good track for us historically. I'm excited to get back there and run the top right up against the wall. Our team has run well at the mile and a half race tracks this year and so I’m excited to get back there.”