Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Kansas Race Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suárez found speed in the closing laps of September's NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas to score a 10th-place finish on the 1.5-mile oval.

He plans on finding that speed a little bit earlier this Sunday when the Cup Series returns to the Jayhawk State.    

After struggling early in the September race, the No. 99 Chevrolet began turning laps as quick as the leaders and even led during a green flag pit cycle.

He gained three spots in the final laps and would likely have gained two more with just a few more laps. 

That type of speed throughout Sunday's race could propel him to victory lane, but Kansas isn't an easy track.

The track features 15-degree banking in the turns, 10.4-degree banking on the front stretch, and 5-degree banking on the backstretch. Suárez has competed in 12 Cup Series races at Kansas, with his best finish being a seventh-place finish in the spring race of 2017. His average finish at the track is 21.3, and he has led a total of eight laps.

Suárez arrives at Kansas after finishing 35th at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway on Monday. He raced into the top-10 but his car broke loose in the third turn on lap 34 and the damage from wall contact was too great to continue.

Sunday marks the second time in 2023 Suárez will wear the blue and black colors of the Dallas-based global logistics group comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers. He finished 17th at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on April 16.

The WWEX brands will be featured on Suarez's Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet in 19 races and three times on the No. 99 in 2023. Suárez will also carry the Worldwide Express livery at Chicago Street Race on July 2.

It’s been a strategic growth pattern for the WWEX group of brands in NASCAR, starting with its involvement in the Craftsman Truck Series and climbing into NASCAR’s premier series, the Cup Series, last year with Trackhouse Racing. The company debuted in the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. WWEX Racing appeared on Chastain and Suárez’s car 11 times last season.

Since its debut, Worldwide Express has utilized the program for marketing, social/digital media campaigns, customer hosting and hospitality including VIP events with Chastain and Suárez, and created numerous business-to-business relationships which fuel the success of the program.

FS1 will televise Sunday's race at 3 p.m. EDT.
 

What are your thoughts on Kansas Speedway:

"We were very fast in the last part of the race in September so all of us are optimistic for this weekend. Our cars were fast last year and they have been fast this year. We haven't gotten the finishes yet, but we know they will come soon."

Are you over the disappointment of last week?

"Yes, that was really frustrating. We had a fast car and something happened that put us in the wall. It was doubly frustrating because we were running so well at a track where we always run well. But you have to get over things like that. We race so much that you have to move on quickly and cannot let yourself or your team get down."
 

Suárez, NASCAR Chicago Street Race Host Nearly 500 Students in Chicago Public Schools for Inaugural STEAM Fest at Field Museum

NASCAR, the Chicago Street Race, and Chicago Public Schools (CPS) hosted nearly 500 Chicago-area students on Tuesday for the first-ever STEAM Fest at the Field Museum.

Following a two-month, in-school design competition, finalists from each grade level were invited to the Field Museum to participate in a championship round with help from Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suárez and a team of STEM professionals from the NASCAR industry.

Student finalists were challenged with building and testing safety barriers like those NASCAR will install along its 2.2-mile downtown Chicago course this summer. The winning groups from each grade level were recognized during an awards ceremony and received complimentary tickets to the NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend on July 1-2. 

 
 

Suárez Notes

  • Suárez, 31, became the first driver from Mexico (Monterrey) to win in the NASCAR Cup Series on June 12, 2022 at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway.
  • He became the fifth different driver all-time not from the United States to win a NASCAR Cup Series race; joining Marcos Ambrose (Australia), Juan Pablo Montoya (Colombia) Earl Ross (Canada) and Mario Andretti (Italy).
  • Suárez drives for the third-year team Trackhouse Racing – a team owned by former racer Justin Marks and partner Pitbull.
  • Trackhouse Racing won three races in 2022 and placed both Suárez and teammate Ross Chastain in the 2022 playoffs. Suárez finished a career-best 10th in points.
  • Suárez, came to America to race. He did not speak English when he arrived in Buffalo, New York.
  • He is the only Spanish-speaking driver in the NASCAR Cup Series.
  • Suárez became the first Latin American, as well as the first NASCAR Drive for Diversity graduate, to win a NASCAR national series title when he won the 2016 Xfinity Series championship.
  • In 2016, he became the first Mexican driver to win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, claiming three victories at Michigan, Dover and the championship finale at Homestead-Miami.
  • He was the 2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year - the first Mexican driver to win the award.
  • In 2013, Suárez finished third in the ARCA Menards Series East final championship standings, the highest finish for an international driver in series history.
  • Suárez and fiancé Julia Piquet were engaged in November 2022.
  • Suárez received the National Series Driver Award during the NASCAR Diversity Awards in Los Angeles in February.
  • Suárez is a fan of the Mexican Soccer team Tigres UANL - he grew up playing soccer.

