Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Kansas Race Advance

He gained three spots in the final laps and would likely have gained two more with just a few more laps.

That type of speed throughout Sunday's race could propel him to victory lane, but Kansas isn't an easy track.

The track features 15-degree banking in the turns, 10.4-degree banking on the front stretch, and 5-degree banking on the backstretch. Suárez has competed in 12 Cup Series races at Kansas, with his best finish being a seventh-place finish in the spring race of 2017. His average finish at the track is 21.3, and he has led a total of eight laps.

Suárez arrives at Kansas after finishing 35th at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway on Monday. He raced into the top-10 but his car broke loose in the third turn on lap 34 and the damage from wall contact was too great to continue.

Sunday marks the second time in 2023 Suárez will wear the blue and black colors of the Dallas-based global logistics group comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers. He finished 17th at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on April 16.

The WWEX brands will be featured on Suarez's Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet in 19 races and three times on the No. 99 in 2023. Suárez will also carry the Worldwide Express livery at Chicago Street Race on July 2.

It’s been a strategic growth pattern for the WWEX group of brands in NASCAR, starting with its involvement in the Craftsman Truck Series and climbing into NASCAR’s premier series, the Cup Series, last year with Trackhouse Racing. The company debuted in the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. WWEX Racing appeared on Chastain and Suárez’s car 11 times last season.

Since its debut, Worldwide Express has utilized the program for marketing, social/digital media campaigns, customer hosting and hospitality including VIP events with Chastain and Suárez, and created numerous business-to-business relationships which fuel the success of the program.

FS1 will televise Sunday's race at 3 p.m. EDT.