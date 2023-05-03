FedEx Racing Express Facts – Kansas Speedway

Sunday Race Info

Race: AdventHealth 400

Date/Time: Sunday, May 7 / 3 p.m. ET

Distance: 267 laps / 400.5 miles

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2023 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedex.com/en-us/racing/press-kit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Kansas Notes: Hamlin is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Kansas Speedway. After earning his first win at the track in April 2012, he claimed back-to-back victories in October 2019 and July 2020. Last season, Hamlin finished fourth and second in two starts at Kansas. Overall, he has posted three consecutive top-five finishes at the 1.5-mile tri-oval dating back to October 2021.

Dover Recap: The FedEx Racing team finished fifth in last weekend’s race at Dover Motor Speedway. Hamlin started 13th after qualifying was canceled due to rain. He wasted little time rocketing into the top five as he finished second in stage one. The No. 11 driver managed to finish fifth in stage two and ultimately ended the day with a fifth-place result as teammate Martin Truex Jr. grabbed Joe Gibbs Racing’s second victory of the season.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Kansas Speedway

Races: 29

Wins: 3

Poles: 4

Top-5: 11

Top-10: 12

Laps Led: 349

Avg. Start: 12.9

Avg. Finish: 13.3

Hamlin Conversation – Kansas

What are your thoughts on racing Kansas this weekend?

“Kansas has been a great track for us the past few years, so I’m looking forward to this weekend. I’m excited about how our 11 team ran and how well Toyota ran as a manufacturer there last year with all the JGR cars up front. We feel like this is an opportunity for us to put ourselves in contention and we’ll just have to execute all day to give ourselves a chance.”

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Kansas Speedway : For this weekend’s race at Kansas Speedway, Hamlin’s FedEx Express Toyota Camry TRD will feature MCIR on the b-post to recognize the Express ramp in Kansas City. The Kansas City market includes 600 team members with 153 dedicated to the Kansas City International Airport ramp.

