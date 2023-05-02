Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Racing: Chase Briscoe Kansas Advance

Kansas marks only the third intermediate track on the schedule this season, the first two being Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Both previous outings were tough on the No. 14 team. What can we expect to see this Sunday? “There was definitely some progress that needed to be made. I know everyone has worked hard to do that and I hope that it shows this weekend, but this is probably a situation where we’ll find out when we get there. This car is still new. I think we’ve seen that in some of the tracks we’ve been to this year. Some things carried over from last year and some haven’t. We’ve been tested a lot lately in terms of just racing what we’ve got. One of our goals going into this season was to focus on not overdriving, take the 10th-place finish if that’s what the car is giving me. So, I hope that the work that’s been put in shows, but at the end of the day we do our best and keep working toward making sure we’re in the playoffs.” During your time in ARCA, Trucks and Xfinity, You performed well at Kansas during your time in the Xfinity, Truck and ARCA series. What about the track fits your driving style? “It’s worn out and you get tire fall-off that really changes how things go throughout the run. You’re going to have to work for it a little bit if you want to be good, and you’ve got to have an idea of what the track is going to do as those things happen to stay ahead of what you need in the car. You’re going to find speed in the top two lanes and that’s really the kind of track where I do best. You can do things a little differently with the balance of the car when you’re able to run in the higher lanes, but I guess the tradeoff is really that, if something happens, you’re likely getting into the wall. There’s really no way to avoid it when you’re right at it, so you’ve got to have a lot of patience and focus.” TSC PR