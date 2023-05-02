Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Racing: Chase Briscoe Kansas Advance

|
Notes of Interest
● Chase Briscoe and the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) head to Kansas Speedway in Kansas City for the first of two NASCAR Cup Series stops at the 1.5-mile oval this season. Briscoe owns four Cup Series starts at Kansas with a best finish of 13th earned in the playoff race there last September.
● With 11 races complete this season, Briscoe enters Sunday’s race 16th in the driver standings, 120 points out of first.
● Among his four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Kansas, Briscoe has a pair of top-three finishes, including a win in the opening race of the Round of 8 during the 2020 playoffs. He also placed fifth in his first of two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at Kansas in May 2017.
● Briscoe also won the 2016 ARCA Menards Series finale at Kansas after starting from the pole. He led twice for a race-high 67 laps to secure the victory by 1.464 seconds over Austin Cindric. His 14 top-fives and 18 top-10s in 20 ARCA races that year helped him clinch the championship in his rookie season.
● 14 Years Together … Rush Truck Centers returns to the No. 14 Ford Mustang this weekend at Kansas as the company and SHR continue a 14-year partnership, with Rush Truck Centers serving as a primary sponsor for 11 of those years. All of the SHR cars travel from race to race in haulers from Rush Truck Centers, the premier service solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. And those haulers are supported by the RushCare Customer Support team of parts and service experts, who also provide concierge-level service for scheduling maintenance, technical support, mobile service dispatch and roadside assistance, help locating the nearest dealer, and more. Rush Truck Centers is the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America with 150 locations in the United States and Ontario, Canada, and takes pride in its integrated approach to customer needs – from vehicle sales to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations, plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental, as well as alternate fuel systems and other vehicle technologies.
● Cummins joins Rush Truck Centers for this weekend’s race. Cummins Inc., is a global power technology leader that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of power solutions. These solutions include advanced diesel, natural gas, hybrid, electric, fuel cell and other technologies. We power the future through innovations that make people's lives better. From buses that get our kids to school, to the trucks that carry essentials, to construction, mining equipment, trains and ships, and critical backup power for places like data centers and hospitals, Cummins is doing it with the cleanest solutions available. Learn more at Cummins.com.
Chase Briscoe, Driver of the No. 14 Rush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:
Kansas marks only the third intermediate track on the schedule this season, the first two being Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Both previous outings were tough on the No. 14 team. What can we expect to see this Sunday?
“There was definitely some progress that needed to be made. I know everyone has worked hard to do that and I hope that it shows this weekend, but this is probably a situation where we’ll find out when we get there. This car is still new. I think we’ve seen that in some of the tracks we’ve been to this year. Some things carried over from last year and some haven’t. We’ve been tested a lot lately in terms of just racing what we’ve got. One of our goals going into this season was to focus on not overdriving, take the 10th-place finish if that’s what the car is giving me. So, I hope that the work that’s been put in shows, but at the end of the day we do our best and keep working toward making sure we’re in the playoffs.”
During your time in ARCA, Trucks and Xfinity, You performed well at Kansas during your time in the Xfinity, Truck and ARCA series. What about the track fits your driving style?
“It’s worn out and you get tire fall-off that really changes how things go throughout the run. You’re going to have to work for it a little bit if you want to be good, and you’ve got to have an idea of what the track is going to do as those things happen to stay ahead of what you need in the car. You’re going to find speed in the top two lanes and that’s really the kind of track where I do best. You can do things a little differently with the balance of the car when you’re able to run in the higher lanes, but I guess the tradeoff is really that, if something happens, you’re likely getting into the wall. There’s really no way to avoid it when you’re right at it, so you’ve got to have a lot of patience and focus.”
