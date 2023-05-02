Decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel - RCR; Austin Dillon

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel today heard and considered an appeal of an L1 penalty issued on April 19, 2023 to driver Austin Dillon, crew chief Keith Rodden and owner Richard Childress in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The penalty concerns the following sections of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book: Section 14.1.C, E & Q Overall Assembled Vehicle Rules and 14.6.1.A & B Underwing Assembly Mounting. The penalties issued were the loss of 60 championship driver and owner points; the loss of 5 Playoff points to the driver and owner; and a $75,000 fine and two-race suspension to the crew chief.

Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel are:

That the Appellant violated the Rule(s) set forth in the Penalty Notice. That the Panel affirms and upholds the original Penalty assessed by NASCAR.

In reaching the above decision, the panel provided the following explanation: “As submitted the nuts are not a thread locking device – they are connected and part of the turn buckle. The nuts do not lock the assembly. Therefore, the assembly has been modified.”

The Appeals Panel members for this hearing:

Mr. J. Kirk Russell

Mr. Lake Speed

Mr. Kevin Whitaker

NASCAR PR