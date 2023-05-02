Burton Finishes 20th at Dover

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging Mustang finished 20th in Monday’s rain-delayed Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.



It was his fourth top-20 finish of the season and his third in the past five races.



Burton started Monday’s 400-miler from 31st place after qualifying was rained out and the starting line-up was set by metrics.



He was back in 35th when the Competition Caution flag flew at Lap 20 but had bounced back to 24th at Lap 85 when the caution flag was displayed for a crash involving Kyle Larson.



Burton pitted under the ensuing yellow flag and moved up to 21st by Lap 120 when the first Stage came to a conclusion.



When the second Stage ended at Lap 250, Burton was again in 21st place but one lap behind the leaders.



Burton broke into the top 20 as the third and final segment of the race got underway. He was running 19th when he headed to pit road for a green-flag stop with 72 laps remaining but spun as he entered pit road.



He was able to get the DEX Imaging Mustang turned around with no damage but dropped to 21st place, three laps behind.



With 43 laps remaining, he rejoined the top 20 and was running 20th when Joey Logano crashed to bring out the yellow flag with 14 laps remaining. Taking the wave-around allowed Burton to regain one of his lost laps, and he finished the race in 20th place.



Burton and the No. 21 Wood Brothers team now turn their attention to Sunday’s Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway.

WBR PR