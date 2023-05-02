Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops Team Kansas Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: McDowell and the team will be happy qualifying again after qualifying was rained out at the Dover Motor Speedway forcing the team to start from the back. When qualifying this season, the Love's Travel Stops team has started inside the top-15 in half of the race events. McDowell comes to Kansas Speedway with 10 previous starts at the track with Front Row Motorsports. He has finished in the top-20 in six of them. CREW CHIEF TRAVIS PETERSON: "We want to improve from that finish at Las Vegas. We've run well at all these different tracks, but we didn't have the best result at our first mile-and-a-half track. We just want to get to Kansas and have a better run than earlier this year." DRIVER MICHAEL MCDOWELL: "I agree with Travis. We just didn't have great speed at Las Vegas, but Kansas has been better for us lately. Our Love's Ford has been pretty good at Kansas where we've been close the past few races to a top-10 finish. These are challenging tracks, but we'll work hard to be ready in this short week."