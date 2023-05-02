Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Dover Motor Speedway

|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro ZL1
“We fired off pretty good today; I was happy with the balance. We were a little tight on exit of the corners in traffic, but that's to be expected. As the track changed, we started to lose rear grip and by the end of the first stage we were so loose I was hardly hanging on. We made some adjustments and tried to adapt with the track. By the end, we fired off better each run but lost rear grip so quick. We still have some work to do, but I felt like today was a step in the right direction.”
- AJ Allmendinger
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection / Autism Awareness Camaro ZL1
Let me know if you approve: “We showed a lot of promise early on in our No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1. We fired off so well and had a ton of speed. Unfortunately, as the track built up rubber and I got in dirty air, we just couldn’t find the grip we needed. The first five laps on tires we would be so good, but then we would lose grip and get super free. By the end of the race i felt like we had improved and learned so much — we just couldn't get the track position back. We will keep focusing to get back where we need to be starting next week in Kansas."
- Justin Haley
A-Game 200
Derek Kraus, No. 10 LeafHome Water Solutions Chevrolet
"Today we kinda struggled from the beginning. We were really tight to fire off. Alex (Yontz) and the crew worked hard to make adjustments on the car throughout the race and we were okay at the end. I made a mistake there with speeding on pit road and that cost us a top-15 finish. Overall, I had a lot of fun these last four races and I can't thank Kaulig Racing, Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice enough for this opportunity. ”
- Derek Kraus
Kaulig Racing PR