Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Dover Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro ZL1 Per the rulebook, AJ Allmendinger started 29th in the Würth 400, after qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather.

Allmendinger moved through the back of the field quickly and made it up 21st before the competition caution on lap 20. He was happy with the balance in the No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro. Allmendinger continued to ride inside the top-20, making his way up to 17th before another caution on lap 81. He told crew chief, Matt Swiderski, he was starting to loose rear grip, but otherwise he was still happy with the balance. As laps started winding down in stage one, Allmendinger finished the opening stage 18th and told the team his car was very free and it was hard to hang on.

Allmendinger restarted stage two on lap 130 15 th and fell to 19 th by lap 151 telling the team the No. 16 Camaro was starting to get out of the racetrack. Allmendinger lacked grip, started to free up and wasn’t able to make moves on the track like he needed to. As green flag pit stops started to cycle through, Allmendinger moved up to second before coming down pit road on lap 198 to service his loose racecar. Allmendinger told the team his balance was a little better after that stop and he went on to finish stage two 19 th .

Allmendinger restarted stage three 20th and battled a tight No. 16 Camaro for the duration of the stage. Lacking lateral grip and struggling with handling in traffic, Allmendinger maintained around 20th position for the stage. Under the final caution, the No. 16 team took the wave around to finish 18th one lap down. “We fired off pretty good today; I was happy with the balance. We were a little tight on exit of the corners in traffic, but that's to be expected. As the track changed, we started to lose rear grip and by the end of the first stage we were so loose I was hardly hanging on. We made some adjustments and tried to adapt with the track. By the end, we fired off better each run but lost rear grip so quick. We still have some work to do, but I felt like today was a step in the right direction.” - AJ Allmendinger