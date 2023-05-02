LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Dover Motor Speedway

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: "It's a good day for our No. 43 Allegiant Chevy, you know, we were kind of back and forth on the balance throughout the day just trying to get some stuff better, but we came a long way from where we were in practice. Obviously, we were pretty off there from when we unloaded, but we got quite a bit better, quite a bit closer, but we just needed to get the balance. We missed one run and kind of got mired back and lost a lap, so we couldn't really come back from it that late in the race. We'll take it, move on and learn from it, and take it to Kansas next week!"