Monday for Martin: Truex Jr., snags big win at Dover

It's been a big weekend for the Truex family at the Monster Mile. Not only did Ryan Truex pick up his first career win on Saturday afternoon, but his older brother Martin Truex Jr., snagged his first win since the fall Richmond weekend in 2021, and his first in the Next Gen car.

“Unbelievable weekend. I love coming up here to Dover. It’s been an awesome track for us over the years, for me and our team. It’s amazing to get back to Victory Lane at my first home track.”

Truex Jr., also was happy to see his younger brother Ryan win the Xfinity race on Saturday, making it the 13th time in NASCAR history that brothers have swept the NASCAR weekend.

Obviously a special weekend for the family with Ryan winning Saturday in his first Xfinity win, so pretty cool to do that and get added to that list of brothers that have swept the weekend. Super special, and definitely really happy, thankful to my team and all of our sponsors, Bass Pro Shops and Auto Owners and Reser’s and Toyota and TRD and everybody that makes this happen. Feels good just to finally, finally put one all together. We’ve had some real heartbreakers in the past year or so, and feel like we gave away seven, eight, nine races in that time.”

The race was supposed to be run on Sunday afternoon, but due to the persistent rain in Delaware, NASCAR made the call at 10 a.m. Eastern to pull the plug on Sunday, and to fire the engines on Monday. Truex Jr., actually scored his fourth career win at Dover Motor Speedway, three of those victories (including this year’s) being run on a Monday due to rain.

While Truex Jr., won the race and had a strong car, several other names like William Byron and Ross Chastain showed that they could compete with the fast Toyota’s. But one name who did not have a great trip to the Monster Mile was ‘22 NASCAR champion Joey Logano, who ended up finishing the race in the garage due to a crash with 13 to go, after being down nine laps due to issues.

Overall, the 2023 Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway had seven cautions for 46 laps, 19 lead changes, and lasted 3:27:47 hours for an average speed of 115.505 mph. This Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series makes its way to the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., for the 13th annual AdventHealth 400. The last time NASCAR came to Kansas, Bubba Wallace won the race for his second career victory, and the Toyota’s look to score their third straight victory at the Kansas Speedway, after having a slow start to the 2023 season. The AdventHealth 400 can be seen/heard at 3 p.m. Eastern (2 p.m. Central) on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.