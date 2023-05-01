Truex Takes the Checkers for Toyota at Dover

Martin Truex Jr. claimed his first NASCAR Cup Series win since September 2021 in Monday’s postponed race at Dover Motor Speedway. Truex’s brother Ryan earned his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win on Saturday to complete the family sweep this weekend. Toyota teammates, Denny Hamlin (fifth), Christopher Bell (sixth) and Tyler Reddick (seventh) also claimed top-10 finishes, with all six Toyota Camry TRDs finishing inside the top-15.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Dover Motor Speedway

Race 11 of 36 – 400 miles, 400 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

2nd, Ross Chastain*

3rd, Ryan Blaney*

4th, William Byron*

5th, DENNY HAMLIN

6th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

7th, TYLER REDDICK

12th, BUBBA WALLACE

13th, TY GIBBS

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 1st

How’d you pull it off?

“Just preserved. Just worked hard all day. James (Small) and all of the guys did a really great job. Stage two started – we were 21st or something like that restarting and had to work our way through the field and be patient. Our car came to life the second half of the race, and then once we got track position it was really good. Just fortunate to get the lead on that green flag cycle. I don’t think I would have ever passed the 1 (Ross Chastain) car if it wasn’t for that. We were both really, really equal. Enjoy racing up there today. The track was fun. Our car was really good. I just have to thank all of our partners – Bass Pro, Auto Owners, Resers, Toyota, TRD, Noble Aerospace, ROC, Textron, Flight Safety, Sherwin Williams and Oakley. It’s hard to remember all of those – all of our partners make this happen. Coach (Joe Gibbs) and our pit crew did a good job today after that first little hiccup. It takes everything to win these things, and today we had all of that and no bad luck, which we have fought for over a year now.”

How does it feel to be in the Playoffs?

“It feels great. After last year, such a disappointing year with not being able to win and all of the disappointing races where we felt like we had the best car, and it just wouldn’t come together. Things just kept happening and happening. We just kept talking about it. We’re not doing anything wrong. We just had to tighten up a couple loose ends here and there and keep our heads down and keep working hard, and that’s what all of these guys have done. Just really proud to be here today, and love this race track. Love all of the fans up here. We have a lot of friends and family up this way. It is always so special to win at this place. With Ryan (Truex) winning on Saturday – his first win – aside for sitting around in the rain for way too long, this has been an awesome weekend.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Office Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 5th

Solid day for you, Denny. Can you talk about your top-five finish?

“Yeah, our car was really fast. Long run was pretty good. I’m proud of this FedEx team for bringing me a car capable of winning today, but sometimes you can’t get those last few spots. It is what it is. We will work hard and try to get better.”

TRD PR