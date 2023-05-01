CHEVROLET NCS AT DOVER: Post-Race Report

|
TEAM CHEVY RACE HIGHLIGHTS:
Stage One
· With the starting lineup set by the NASCAR rule book, last weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series winner Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Lenovo Camaro ZL1 team led the field to the green in today’s Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.
· Busch continued to pace the field until a competition caution that flew on lap 20. The field came down pit road for the race’s first round of pit stops with crew chief Randall Burnett calling Busch down pit road for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment. Busch ultimately had to restart at the rear of the field due to a speeding penalty on his pit road entry.
· Starting from 23rd, the No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 crew chief Blake Harris made an early pit strategy call to bring Josh Berry down pit road for right-side tires and fuel only to give Berry a top-five restart position.
· Noah Gragson spun on lap 27 to bring out the caution. The No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Camaro ZL1 team came to pit road to make repairs on a broken toe link. Unable to make minimum speed, Gragson was forced to retire early from the race.
· The race’s second caution came at lap 34 involving Team Chevy’s Daniel Suarez and Ty Dillon. Both drivers sustained damage that was unable to be repaired, ultimately ending their day.
· Kyle Larson was involved in an accident on lap 80, sustaining right-front damage. Larson brought his No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 to pit road for repairs, returning to the field in the 27th position for the restart.
· Larson returned to pit road on lap 100 for further evaluation. Having already met minimum speed, Larson was able to take his Camaro ZL1 to the garage for additional repairs.
· William Byron took the lead on two separate occasions in Stage One, leading a combined 90 laps en route to the stage win – his series-leading sixth stage win of the season.
· Team Chevy Stage One Top-10:
1st William Byron, No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1
5th Ross Chastain, No. 1 Jockey Camaro ZL1
10th Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Kroger / Icy Hot Pro Camaro ZL1
Stage Two
· Under the stage break, Stage One winner William Byron came down pit road for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment. The No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1 crew got Byron off pit road first to take a front-row starting position for the start of Stage Two.
· The race continued under green-flag conditions, forcing the field to begin a green-flag pit cycle nearing the halfway point of the stage.
· As the field cycles through green-flag pit stops, Ross Chastain drove his No. 1 Jockey Camaro ZL1 to the lead on lap 201.
· Stage Two continued caution-free with Chastain leading the field to the green-white checkered for his fourth stage win of the season.
· With 250 laps in the book at the conclusion of Stage Two, four Chevrolet drivers had led a combined 239 laps (Byron – 162 laps led; Chastain – 51 laps led; Busch – 25 laps led; and Josh Berry – 1 lap led).
· Team Chevy Stage Two Top-10:
1st Ross Chastain, No. 1 Jockey Camaro ZL1
2nd William Byron, No. 24 RaptorTough.com Camaro ZL1
9th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1
Final Stage / Post-Race Notes
· Ross Chastain led Team Chevy to the checkered flag, driving his No. 1 Jockey Camaro ZL1 to a season-best runner-place finish.
· Four drivers from three different Chevrolet teams led a combined 319 of the 400-lap event, including William Byron (race-high 193 laps led), Ross Chastain (98 laps led), Kyle Busch (25 laps led) and Josh Berry (three laps led).
· Byron and Chastain drove Team Chevy to a sweep of the stage wins, bringing the manufacturer to a series-best 13 stage wins in 22 NASCAR Cup Series stages thus far.
· In 11 points-paying NASCAR Cup Series races complete, Chevrolet continues to lead the series in wins (seven), top-fives (25), top-10s (46), stage wins (13) and laps led (1,509).