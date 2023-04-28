RCR Race Preview: Dover Motor Speedway

|
Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Dover Motor Speedway… Kyle Busch will make his 35th start at Dover Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series this weekend. Busch enters Sunday’s race with three wins at the one-mile Delaware speedway (2008, 2010 and 2017), which is tied for second most among active drivers. The Las Vegas, Nevada native has 21 top-10 finishes, giving him a top-10 in 61.76 percent of the races. He won the pole in 2017 and started first in 2018 after qualifying was cancelled. Busch led the most laps (103 of 400) on the way to a seventh-place finish in the 2022 race at Dover. He has led 1,316 laps in 19 Dover races.
Talladega Victory Nuggets… Last Sunday, Busch scored his second victory of the 2023 Cup Series season and his second career win at Talladega Superspeedway. The victory was the 62nd of Busch’s career, placing the veteran driver ninth on the all-time premier series win list. The Busch brothers (Kyle and brother Kurt) are the winningest brother combination in NASCAR history with 96 Cup wins.
Movin’ On Up… Busch gained three positions in the Cup Series driver championship standings with his victory at Talladega Superspeedway. The No. 8 driver currently holds the fifth position, 41 points behind the leader.
Lucky 13… Busch has now won multiple Cup Series victories in a season for the 13th time in his career.
Welcome, Lenovo… Lenovo’s story has always been about shaping computing intelligence to create a better world. With the world’s widest portfolio of technology products, we deliver our vision of Smarter Technology for All through products, solutions, software, and services that individuals, communities, businesses, and entire populations need to fulfill their potential. We serve more than 180 markets, and we own the majority of our facilities, giving us unrivaled scale, efficiency, and control of our supply chain. Our global manufacturing allows tailored offerings to regional markets and includes more than 30 manufacturing facilities, including in-house, joint venture, original design manufacturer, and contract manufacturer sites in Argentina, Brazil, China, Germany, Hungary, India, Japan, Mexico, and USA.
KYLE BUSCH QUOTES:
You have had a lot of success at Dover Motor Speedway. How does that track fit your driving style so well?
“I’ve always enjoyed Dover. I feel like it’s a big Bristol so I think going there is kind of fun. It’s really a unique track with the elevation change from the straightaways to the corners, the drop down, and the jump back out of the hole that you have going from straightaway to corner and back to straightaway. It’s definitely gotten more character over the years being rougher into Turn 3. That’s the tricky part of the track is trying to figure out Turn 3 and how you get through the bumps over there.”
How demanding is qualifying at Dover Motor Speedway?
“Qualifying at Dover is sometimes demanding just because the speeds are so high. You’re in the corner longer than the straightaways so that track is definitely a challenge. A couple of years ago when we went to the higher downforce package, it was wide-open qualifying which was crazy. These cars are a little bit different but still super-fast considering the size of the track at Dover. Qualifying is also important because of pit selection. Pit road there is really, really tight and you definitely want to have a good stall, somewhere with an opening, preferably, to get in okay and get out clean.”
Why is the pit road at Dover Motor Speedway so challenging?
“The biggest challenge of the pit road at Dover is because it’s so narrow. The speeds are low too, so if you have a green flag stop you tend to go a couple laps down. You don’t want to have a green flag stop.”