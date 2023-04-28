RCR Race Preview: Dover Motor Speedway

Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet Camaro SS at Dover Motor Speedway... Sheldon Creed has made one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Dover Motor Speedway, posting an eighth-place finish last season behind the wheel of the No. 2 Whelen Engineering Chevrolet. The Alpine, California native has two NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts and one ARCA Menards Series East event (best finish of fourth) on his resume at the one-mile concrete oval. Dashing 4 Cash... After his second-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway, Creed enters the Monster Mile with a chance to win an extra $100,000 through the Xfinity Dash 4 Cash program. Creed will battle Jeb Burton, Cole Custer, and Parker Kligerman on Saturday afternoon, with the highest finisher earning the Dash 4 Cash title. This marks Creed's first time qualifying for the program. Meet Creed... On Saturday, April 29 at 9:45 a.m. ET, Creed is scheduled to join his Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Hill and fellow Xfinity Series drivers for a full series autograph session at the A-GAME Display in the Dover Motor Speedway Fan Zone. The first 150 people in line will receive a wristband for entry. Wristbands will be available 30 minutes prior to the start of the session. About Whelen Engineering... Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce. SHELDON CREED QUOTES: What does it take to be successful at Dover Motor Speedway? “To have success at Dover, you have to be able to get into the corner. You can get away with being tight for a short amount of time, but you really need to be a little free to be good on both the short and long run. Last year, we finished eighth and I was really loose throughout the entire race and had to manage that feeling inside the car." Do you feel the sensation of speed at Dover Motor Speedway when compared to other tracks? "Yes, especially after qualifying. That's when you really realize how fast you are going. When you drop down off the hill into the corner, it feels like you drop a story. It's pretty crazy. At the end of the race, you are stuck in your seat leaning to the left after running that many laps." In addition to trying to win the race, you are also chasing $100K with Xfinity's Dash 4 Cash program. "This is my first time being qualified for Dash 4 Cash, so it's pretty cool and exciting. If I hadn't been spun at Circuit of the Americas, I was the highest finisher the following week at Richmond and would have won it there, so this is a second chance of sorts. Our Whelen team is just going to race ourselves like we always do and see where we end up at the end of the race. But the program is a great way to provide extra motivation for a bonus, not only for myself but for my team guys."