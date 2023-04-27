DEX Imaging Team Preparing for the Monster Mile

A fter some positive experiences at Talladega Superspeedway, Harrison Burton and the DEX Imaging team have turned their focus to this weekend’s Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway.



Crew chief Brian Wilson said he was pleased to see his team’s car lead the GEICO 500 at Talladega for 11 laps during a stretch in which Burton and his fellow Ford driver Ryan Blaney waged a 1-2 battle for the lead.



“It was great to see the No. 21 Ford Mustang up front at Talladega and leading laps,” Wilson said. “Everyone including our pit crew, Ford Performance, Roush Yates Engines and Harrison all did a great job to place our car at the front of the field.



“Also, it was great to be a part of surprising Jeff Burton with the announcement of being included in the top 75 drivers in NASCAR’s history. Personally, I’m curious to see how many of the final 75 have driven a car for the Wood Brothers team.”



With Talladega in the rear-view mirror, Wilson, Burton and the DEX Imaging team now are busy preparing for the high-banked one-mile concrete track known as the Monster Mile.



“As we head to Dover we’re studying all that has changed since the early May race last year,” Wilson said. “Several rule changes, a new Mustang body and the quick learning curve of the Cup series are all included.”



Wilson also noted that the track is one of his favorites.



“Dover is one of the most dramatic tracks that you can watch a car turn a lap on,” he said. “The high speeds, hard loading and moving racing lines make it one of my favorite tracks to visit.



“I’m excited for the weekend and the chance to keep improving with the No. 21 team.”



Practice for the Wurth 400 is set for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, with qualifying following at 11:20. FOX Sports 2 will carry the broadcast.



Sunday’s 400-mile race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 2 p.m. with TV coverage on FOX Sports 1.



Stage breaks are planned for Laps 120 and 250.

WBR PR