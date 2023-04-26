FedEx Racing Express Facts – Dover Motor Speedway

Sunday Race Info

Race: Würth 400

Date/Time: Sunday, April 30 / 2 p.m. ET

Distance: 400 laps / 400 miles

Track Length: 1 mile

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2023 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedex.com/en-us/racing/press-kit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Dover Notes: The FedEx Racing driver has one win (August 2020) in his career at Dover Motor Speedway. Hamlin has found success at Dover in recent years as 402 of his 678 laps led at the track have come in the past five trips to the Monster Mile. Last season, Hamlin started second, won stage one, and led 67 laps before a loose wheel dropped him to the rear of the field. After climbing back into contention, he was collected in an accident that ultimately relegated him to a 21st-place finish.

Talladega Recap: The No. 11 team earned their first pole award of the season last weekend at Talladega Superspeedway and Hamlin ended the day with a 17th-place finish. The result was not indicative of the performance Hamlin turned in as he battled amongst the leaders throughout the 500-mile event. Prior to the second attempt at an overtime finish, Hamlin was forced to pit for fuel and lost his track position. Despite avoiding a multi-car accident on the final lap, Hamlin finished the day in the 17th position.

Starting Up Front: Hamlin, NASCAR’s active leader for most pole awards, has claimed four poles at the one-mile concrete oval. For his career, he has eight front-row starting positions at Dover, including a second-place qualifying effort last season. Through a mix of actual qualifying efforts and the metric qualifying system used in 2020 and 2021, Hamlin has started on the front row in four of the past five races at the Monster Mile.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: Dover Motor Speedway

Races: 32

Wins: 1

Poles: 4

Top-5: 6

Top-10: 14

Laps Led: 678

Avg. Start: 9.8

Avg. Finish: 16.4

Hamlin Conversation – Dover

What are the challenges of racing at Dover?

“It’s a fast one-mile racetrack with high banking. Believe it or not, the setup correlation for Dover is more like a mile-and-a-half than it is a short track even though it’s only a mile. You can draw some conclusions on who will be good there based on the mile-and-half tracks we’ve ran. It’s a really tough track because if someone bobbles, we’ve seen huge crashes because it all funnels down to the bottom of the racetrack. It’s a track where you need to stay up front because if you get to about eighth place or so, man, it is tough to navigate restarts. If we can put it all together, I’m optimistic about our chances.”

FedEx Office Along for the Ride at Dover Motor Speedway : For this weekend’s race at Dover Motor Speedway, Hamlin’s FedEx Office Toyota Camry TRD will feature D081 on the b-post to recognize the District 81 D.C. South team for leading the President’s Club standings for the fiscal year-to-date.

JGR PR