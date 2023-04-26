JTG Daugherty Racing Team and Icy Hot® Deliver Fast-Acting Relief at Dover Motor Speedway

JTG Daugherty Racing is back to their best thanks to Icy Hot® PRO, which provides fast-acting relief from muscle pain. This weekend Icy Hot will cover the sides and bumper of the No. 47 Kroger Camaro for 400 laps at the one-mile concrete oval of Dover Motor Speedway.

“We’re pleased to welcome Icy Hot PRO to our Kroger Racing program this NASCAR Cup Series season,” said 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

“By partnering with our Kroger Racing team, it’s an opportunity for Icy Hot PRO to be center stage with our loyal and passionate NASCAR fans,” said JTG Daugherty Racing co-owner Tad Geschickter. “We’re excited to spotlight this great brand and help consumers ‘rise from pain’ and perform at their best.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who finished second in his last Dover outing, has the DAYTONA 500 win, two top-five, four top-10 and six top-15 finishes entering The Monster Mile.

“It’s nice to get a win early on in the season and have good speed consistently,” said Stenhouse Jr. “We are learning and getting better and some of that is having that win at Daytona (International Speedway). For me, it did a world of good for my confidence. It boosted it, and I feel confident getting in the race car. We’re looking forward to getting back to Dover with Kroger and Icy Hot.”

Live coverage of the Würth 400 on Sunday, April 30th begins at 2 PM ET live on FS1, PRN and SIRIUSXMNASCAR Radio (Ch. 90).

JTG Racing PR