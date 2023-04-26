LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Dover Motor Speedway

About Sunseeker Resorts: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com . Follow on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

Sun-seeking victory lane: Gragson has come close to victory lane in Truck and Xfinity at Dover but has yet to have the opportunity to race on the “Monster Mile” in a NASCAR Cup Series car. Gragson has a combined nine starts in other series’ and has led for 98 laps at the 1-mile concrete oval.

Pointers from the bossman: If Gragson needs any advice on how to tame Dover Motor Speedway, he can look to team co-owner Jimmie Johnson. Johnson’s record at Dover is one for the history books. From his very first start in 2002 until he stepped away from full-time competition in 2020, Johnson was the driver to beat at Dover. His 11 victories still stand as the most all-time at the track. Johnson’s first win at Dover came in his just first start in 2002. His 11th win at Dover was in 2017, which marked the seven-time champion’s 83rd Cup Series career win. Along with the record-holding wins, Johnson has 18 top-five and 27 top-10 finishes and has led 3,110 laps - which is the most all-time.

Quoting Noah Gragson: “We have had some good runs at Dover in the Xfinity Series and we can lean on Erik (Jones) and Dave (Elenz) for their experience at Dover last season in this NextGen car. I was really proud of the No. 42 team’s performance at Talladega, unfortunately we weren’t able to close it out. We have a lot of points to make up, so we need to build on the momentum we had last week.”