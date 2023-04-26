LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Dover Motor Speedway

|
|
|
|
|
2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season
- Starts: 10; Best start: 8th (COTA); Best finish: 6th (Talladega); Top 10s: 2, Current points position: 25th
Dover Motor Speedway Career Stats
NASCAR Cup Series
- Starts: 10; Best start: 7th; Best finish: 4th; Top 5’s: 1; Top 10s: 3
NASCAR Xfinity Series
- Starts: 5; Best start: 1st; Best finish: 1st; Top 5’s: 1 Top 10s: 1; Laps Led: 200
NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series
- Starts: 1; Best Start 2nd; Best finish: 3rd; Top 5s: 1; Laps led: 50
|
About Allegiant: Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.
Best this season in ‘Dega: Erik Jones scored his best finish of the season last weekend in Talladega. Jones started the race from 24th and elbowed his way into the lead during the first stage of the 500-mile race. Jones stayed out of trouble in the No. 43 Chevy and with five laps remaining, a multi-car crash occurred while Jones was in 26th. The crash that collected teammate Noah Gragson moved Jones to 15th. Jones picked the bottom line heading into the second overtime attempt to end the race where he was able to avoid the wrecking front-runners to finish sixth. This was his third consecutive sixth-place finish at Talladega.
The “43” at Dover: Richard Petty also knows how to get around at Dover Motor Speedway. ‘The King’ won at the 1-mile concrete oval seven times, including in three of his first four starts at the track. Petty made 46 starts at Dover throughout his storied career, recording 16-top five and 26 top-10s, leading 2,206 laps en route to his seven victories.
Jones on NASCAR Race Hub: This week STP announced they will be the primary car for Jones and the No. 43 at North Wilkesboro Speedway for the NASCAR All-Star Race. Fans can tune in to see Jones unveil the No. 43 STP Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 paint scheme on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1 (check local listings).
Quoting Erik Jones: “Dover is a cool place, I like going there. It’s been a fun track and it’s fast. As far as qualifying goes, Dover is one of the higher intensity tracks of the season, because of the speed you have to carry. It is really a cool track, and I am looking forward to competing in the Allegiant Chevy this weekend. Now, with the Next Gen cars we move around a lot and you can run similar lanes as the old car if you run the bottom, so it was more similar in my opinion and probably more similar than most guys thought. I don’t expect to see anything out of the ordinary, and I am hoping to build off our success in Talladega.”
LMC PR