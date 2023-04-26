Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Dover Advance

Your streak of top-five finishes continued at Talladega last weekend, and the team is showing a lot of consistency. How tough is it to keep up momentum at a track that is as physically demanding as Dover?

“It can be tough. It all starts with qualifying and getting that position up front to start with. You need track position, you need a fast car and you need a driver who is going to be on it. You have to drive hard every lap, so it’s very physically demanding and is definitely not a place where you can just ride around and come out with a good finish.” What makes Dover such a “monster” of a track?

“It is very, very fast. The concrete surface always makes things interesting, and there are some areas of the track where it’s a little rough. You add in the G-forces you get with the steep banking and it gives you a place where you’ve almost got to do everything right or you’re done. You miss your line, you get lapped. Get a little too close to the wall and you’re being lapped or getting wrecked. If you come out of Dover with a win, you truly have earned it.” You have a Miles the Monster trophy. Where does it rank in terms of the trophies you’ve earned? “The Dover trophy and win are near the top. The first race of the weekend on Saturday was not an easy one for us. We were so fast and we didn’t have the result to go with it. I think there was a little more determination when we got there on Sunday to redeem ourselves and, like I said, you aren’t just getting handed a trophy at Dover. The whole team put in a lot of effort to get us to victory lane that day. We had a lot of big wins in 2020, but that one ranks pretty high on the list.” TSC PR