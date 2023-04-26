Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Dover Motor Speedway

Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro Daniel Hemric has made seven starts at at Dover Motor Speedway in the NXS and has earned three top fives, five top-10 finishes and has led 24 laps.

Hemric has started from the pole position twice at Dover Motor Speedway.

So far in the 2023 NXS season, Hemric has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes and has led 15 laps. "Dover is always an exciting track to go to as a driver. There is nothing else like the sensations that you experience there inside the race car. It is going to be a matter of keeping up with the race track and dealing with substantial change from the time we start the race to the end of the race. We are going to be on top of it with our Cirkul Chevrolet. I look forward to hopefully having a good day." - Daniel Hemric on Dover Motor Speedway