Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Dover Advance

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the northeast and Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. Ross Chastain will pilot the No. 1 Jockey® Made in America Collection Chevrolet Camaro at the one-mile track.

The Florida native will drive the red-white-and blue Jockey paint scheme for the second time this season. When Chastain drove the Jockey Chevrolet at Richmond (Va.) Raceway in April, he led 16 laps and finished third at the Virginia track.

In last year's Dover race, Chastain led 86 laps and finished in the third position.

Chastain is second in the point standings going into this weekend's event. He's just 12 points out of the first position after Sunday's race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

The Jockey partnership with Trackhouse began last year and was the first such team sponsorship in the 147-year history of the apparel brand. At the core of the partnership was the launch of the brand’s Made in America* Collection – an effort aimed at delivering premium quality product, support reshoring American manufacturing jobs, supporting families and farmers in local communities, and providing a more sustainable option for American consumers.

Fans will see the Jockey paint scheme hit the track with Chastain behind the wheel one more time this year at Michigan Speedway in Brooklyn on Aug. 6.

There will be a second Chastain racing this weekend at Dover, as Ross' younger brother Chad Chastain will drive the No. 91 in the Xfinity Series on Saturday for his second career Xfinity race.

In addition to all of their racing, the Chastain brothers will be signing autographs on Saturday, April 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET for the Delaware Office of Highway Safety at Grotto Pizza, 1159 N. Dupont Highway, Dover, Del., 19901.

Fox Sports 1 will broadcast Sunday's race at 2 p.m. EDT.

*Socks and the Everyday Tee in the Jockey Made in America collection are made in USA with imported material.