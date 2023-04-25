Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Dover Advance

Tuesday, Apr 25

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the northeast and Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway. Ross Chastain will pilot the No. 1 Jockey® Made in America Collection Chevrolet Camaro at the one-mile track.

The Florida native will drive the red-white-and blue Jockey paint scheme for the second time this season. When Chastain drove the Jockey Chevrolet at Richmond (Va.) Raceway in April, he led 16 laps and finished third at the Virginia track.

In last year's Dover race, Chastain led 86 laps and finished in the third position.

 

Chastain is second in the point standings going into this weekend's event. He's just 12 points out of the first position after Sunday's race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

The Jockey partnership with Trackhouse began last year and was the first such team sponsorship in the 147-year history of the apparel brand. At the core of the partnership was the launch of the brand’s Made in America* Collection – an effort aimed at delivering premium quality product, support reshoring American manufacturing jobs, supporting families and farmers in local communities, and providing a more sustainable option for American consumers. 

Fans will see the Jockey paint scheme hit the track with Chastain behind the wheel one more time this year at Michigan Speedway in Brooklyn on Aug. 6. 

There will be a second Chastain racing this weekend at Dover, as Ross' younger brother Chad Chastain will drive the No. 91 in the Xfinity Series on Saturday for his second career Xfinity race.

 

In addition to all of their racing, the Chastain brothers will be signing autographs on Saturday, April 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET for the Delaware Office of Highway Safety at Grotto Pizza, 1159 N. Dupont Highway, Dover, Del., 19901.

 

Fox Sports 1 will broadcast Sunday's race at 2 p.m. EDT.

*Socks and the Everyday Tee in the Jockey Made in America collection are made in USA with imported material.
 

Chastain to Drive Dirt Late Model at Georgetown Speedway on Friday

In addition to driving the No. 1 Jockey Chevrolet Camaro this weekend, Chastain will race the No. 41 dirt late model for Niece Motorsports at Georgetown Speedway on Friday. Georgetown is located at the intersection of Route 113 and Speedway Road in Georgetown, Delaware. Hot laps begin at 6:20 p.m. ET with racing set to begin at 7:20 p.m. ET.

 

"I wanted to explore dirt racing a little bit," said Chastain. "I don't feel like I'm as good at dirt racing as I would like to be when we go to Bristol. I don't think running a dirt late model is going to help me a ton in the Cup car, but I don't even know what I'm looking at when I look at a dirt track. If I can sprinkle in some dirt races and I have the blessing from Justin (Marks) then I'm going to take advantage of that."
 

2023 Standings
 

 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 Jockey Made in America Chevrolet

What is it like racing at Dover, especially with this version of the car?

“Its awesome to drive off of the cliff in Turn 1 and then down the hill and across the bumps in Turn 3. I love going to Dover and racing anything there. Dover was one of the tracks I was a little worried about with this car last year, but I got there and everyone had their ducks in a row and we weren't doing anything crazy with tires and wrecking.”

 

What was your first laps at Dover like since it is such an intense track?

 

“I remember when I made my first Truck Series start at Dover in 2012. My first lap was a large pucker factor moment. I had to try and breathe through the process. Early on I was not breathing making laps. I've learned how to cope with it and how to prepare for it and breathe properly now.”

 

Chastain Notes

  • 2023 marks Chastain's third full-time Cup Series season. The Chevrolet driver's first Cup Series start occurred in 2017.
  • In 2022, Chastain won his first career Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27 and his second at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24.
  • The Chevrolet driver finished second in the season ending championship standings.
  • Voted 2022 National Motorsports Press Association's Driver of the Year.
  • Known for the "Hail Melon" move at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway that has garnered over 225 million views and 1.2B impressions.
  • Moose car from Martinsville topped all diecasts in sales for 2022.
  • Chastain owns 198 Xfinity Series starts with two wins (Las Vegas in Sept. 2018, and Daytona in July 2019), 23 top-five and 49 top-10 finishes. 
  • The Florida native has 103 Craftsman Truck Series starts with four wins, three earned in 2019, and one in 2022 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway, 20 top-five and 45 top-10 finishes. 
  • Chastain joined Trackhouse Racing for the 2022 season after Chip Ganassi Racing was acquired last off season by Justin Marks.
  • Chastain has driven for Premium Motorsports, Spire Motorsports and Roush Fenway Racing in the Cup Series before his first full-time season in 2021.

Trackhouse Racing PR

